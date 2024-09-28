AI Quantifies Speaking Skills and Improves Communication

TOKYO, Sep 29 (News On Japan) - In a broadcast on September 28, 2024, titled 'AI Quantifies Speaking Skills: Improving Communication for Over 5,000 People,' Chiba, the representative of the training organization 'Kaeka,' discussed the nuances of effective speaking.

The long version of this original broadcast covers three key points on speaking techniques that can be implemented immediately, along with tips for emphasizing important messages.

The conversation began with Mayama, a writer who is a pioneer in the field of general speaking education, expressing a desire to delve deeper into the topic. He encouraged the participants to approach the discussion with a learner's mindset. Chiba emphasized the importance of clearly defining the purpose of speaking, analyzing the target audience, and refining the delivery of content.

Chiba explained that it is essential for speakers to consider why they are communicating and what feelings they wish to evoke in their audience. Many clients, when asked to introduce themselves, admitted they had never contemplated the emotional impact of their words. This lack of awareness often leads to ineffective communication.

He further noted that a common pitfall in public speaking is the tendency to use overly complex terminology. It’s crucial for speakers to assess their audience's familiarity with the subject matter to ensure clarity. Misjudging the audience can result in misunderstandings, as speakers may assume that their listeners share the same knowledge.

Finally, Chiba highlighted the significance of effective delivery, urging participants to balance simplicity with the need to convey essential details. By doing so, speakers can engage both knowledgeable listeners and those less familiar with the topic.

Through these discussions, the aim is to make the training engaging and insightful, encouraging participants to reflect on their speaking skills and the overall effectiveness of their communication.

Source: テレ東BIZ