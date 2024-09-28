SoftBank's Son Shifts AI Focus From Speed to Depth

TOKYO, Oct 04 (News On Japan) - SoftBank Group's Chairman and CEO, Masayoshi Son, spoke on the 3rd about the significant advancements in OpenAI's latest foundation model, 'o1,' which powers ChatGPT.

During a lecture in Tokyo, Son emphasized that the model exhibits a remarkable evolution in its ability to "think." He predicted that AI will move away from competing in "speed" and instead focus on "depth," making it a more valuable tool for addressing various challenges faced by companies and society.

Source: テレ東BIZ