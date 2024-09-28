News On Japan
Web3

SoftBank's Son Shifts AI Focus From Speed to Depth

TOKYO, Oct 04 (News On Japan) - SoftBank Group's Chairman and CEO, Masayoshi Son, spoke on the 3rd about the significant advancements in OpenAI's latest foundation model, 'o1,' which powers ChatGPT.

During a lecture in Tokyo, Son emphasized that the model exhibits a remarkable evolution in its ability to "think." He predicted that AI will move away from competing in "speed" and instead focus on "depth," making it a more valuable tool for addressing various challenges faced by companies and society.

Source: テレ東BIZ

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Man Evades Arrest After Series of Violent Robberies

A man who was placed on the public wanted list Thursday is suspected of playing a key role in a series of robberies in Tokyo and Saitama.

Anna Sawai Named in TIME's '100 Next'

The prestigious American magazine 'TIME' has selected actress Anna Sawai as one of this year’s '100 Next.'

Osaka's Casino Project to Start Next Spring

Osaka City has handed over land for the Integrated Resort (IR) project, which will include a casino, after signing a contract to lease the land to the developer for 35 years at a monthly rent of 2.1 billion yen.

Japan to Introduce New Mobile Numbers Starting with 060

Japan's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications is set to introduce new mobile phone numbers starting with '060,' possibly as early as December, marking the first addition of a new number in 11 years.

Unexploded Bomb Detonates at Miyazaki Airport

A large sinkhole was found on the taxiway of Miyazaki Airport on Wednesday, caused by the explosion of a 500-pound U.S.-made bomb.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Web3 NEWS

SoftBank's Son Shifts AI Focus From Speed to Depth

SoftBank Group's Chairman and CEO, Masayoshi Son, spoke on the 3rd about the significant advancements in OpenAI's latest foundation model, 'o1,' which powers ChatGPT.

Japan's Fair Trade Commission to Investigate Generative AI Market

Japan's Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) announced on the 2nd that it will launch a fact-finding investigation into the rapidly expanding generative AI market, focusing on potential emerging issues.

SoftBank Group Invests in OpenAI With $715 Billion Yen Investment

SoftBank Group is advancing its investment in artificial intelligence (AI) by making AI the core of its strategy. According to U.S. media reports, SoftBank Vision Fund, an investment fund under the SoftBank Group, has agreed to invest in OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT.

Digital Currency in the Future of Secure Online Investments

In a rapidly evolving financial landscape, digital currency is becoming a cornerstone of secure online investments.

The iPhone 16 isn’t selling as well as Apple may have hoped

Apple had been counting on new artificial intelligence features to make the iPhone 16 a major hit. But pre–sale estimates point to a more muted early response than Apple had hoped. (CNN)

Exploring Digital Trends: How Japan Uses Online Platforms For Social Interaction

Japan has one of the most robust online economies in the world, but it's also a country that uses social media the least.

How to Summarize and Read Articles in Any Language with AI – ReadPartner

Curiosity should not be limited by the languages we can speak. In an interconnected world, having access to information across borders is extremely valuable, not only in terms of knowledge but also in terms of mindset.

AI Quantifies Speaking Skills and Improves Communication

In a broadcast on September 28, 2024, titled 'AI Quantifies Speaking Skills: Improving Communication for Over 5,000 People,' Chiba, the representative of the training organization 'Kaeka,' discussed the nuances of effective speaking.