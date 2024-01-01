Controversial 'Proxy Shopping' Surges on Flea Market Sites

TOKYO, Oct 07 (News On Japan) - Disney's exclusive merchandise releases in Japan have sparked a new controversy, not just over traditional resale but also a trend known as 'proxy shopping.'

Fans eager to get their hands on new items, such as the recently released Duffy & Friends merchandise at DisneySea, have found many of these products listed on flea market sites like Mercari shortly after release.

Proxy shopping differs from traditional resale. Sellers accept orders via social media and purchase the items on behalf of the buyers, charging for the item's cost, shipping, and additional fees. Despite Oriental Land Co.'s prohibition on purchasing goods for resale, these proxy shoppers operate much like businesses, often handling numerous orders and earning profits of around ¥10,000.

Some proxy shoppers claim they are motivated by their own frustration with not being able to purchase exclusive goods in the past. However, Oriental Land Co. has stated it is considering further measures to address both resale and proxy shopping issues.

Source: FNN