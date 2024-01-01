Japanese Rice Snack Makers Struggle as Costs Soar

TOKYO, Oct 07 (News On Japan) - Rice snack manufacturers are facing a tough business environment as the price of rice soars.

According to Teikoku Databank, there have been 11 cases of bankruptcy or closure of rice snack producers, including those making senbei and arare, in the first nine months of this year. This pace exceeds the total number of cases for the entire year of 2022, suggesting it could reach a record high.

The industry is struggling due to the rising costs of domestically-produced rice and the declining demand for rice snacks such as senbei.

Source: ANN