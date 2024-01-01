Economic Outlook for Hokuriku, Tokai Regions Upgraded in BOJ Report

TOKYO, Oct 08 (News On Japan) - The Bank of Japan (BOJ) released its October Regional Economic Report, known as the "Sakura Report," announcing an upward revision of the economic outlook for two of the country's nine regions, Hokuriku and Tokai.

The BOJ cited the progress of reconstruction in Hokuriku following the Noto Peninsula earthquake, though it also expressed caution about the potential impact of record-breaking rainfall in September.

For the Tokai region, the BOJ attributed the upgraded assessment to a recovery in production by major automobile manufacturers, as the effects of certification irregularities have subsided. The economic outlook for the remaining seven regions was left unchanged.

Source: テレ東BIZ