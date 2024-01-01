Japan's Real Wages Fall 0.6% in August, First Decline in Three Months

TOKYO, Oct 09 (News On Japan) - Reflecting recent price fluctuations, real wages in Japan decreased for the first time in three months. According to recent data from the Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare, the total cash earnings per worker in August, including base salary, overtime pay, and bonuses, was 296,588 yen.

Among this, "scheduled earnings," which refers to base salary, rose by 3.0% from the same month last year, representing the highest growth rate in 31 years and 10 months.

However, real wages, which account for price fluctuations, fell by 0.6% compared to the same month last year, turning negative for the first time in three months.

The Ministry commented, "While the figures in June and July were boosted by bonuses, and base salaries have been rising, they have not kept pace with rising prices."

Source: TBS