News On Japan
Business

Workplace Lingo Exposes Generation Gap

TOKYO, Oct 09 (News On Japan) - Phrases like 'Ichome Ichiban,' often used by older generations in the workplace, have become a trending topic in videos.

Supervisor: “This project is our Ichome Ichiban task!” Subordinate: “Ichome Ichiban… Ah, so it’s a map-related task?” Supervisor: “No, that’s not it. ‘Ichome Ichiban’ refers to the most important issue or task that should be prioritized above all else.”

Otsuka Pharmaceutical conducted a survey among 600 working adults in their 20s and over 40, exploring the communication gap across generations. The survey found that workplace jargon, which senior employees have used for years, has become increasingly misunderstood by younger employees, creating “misunderstood workplace lingo.”

Supervisor: “We’ll have to tackle this task with a ‘homemade lunch’ approach.” Subordinate: “Homemade lunch… so, like a hand-made bento box?” Supervisor: “No, that’s not it. ‘Homemade lunch’ means covering one’s own expenses when participating in activities.”

Supervisor: “We need to ‘nigirimasu’ this issue with the head of accounting.” Subordinate: “I’ll get on it right away! Coming right up!” “‘Nigirimasu’ refers to making secret preparations and securing an agreement.”

The survey also revealed other terms like “negoru,” “all-team baseball,” and “teleco” that highlight the communication gap between generations in the workplace. In the survey, 86.0% of those in their 20s reported they did not know these workplace terms, while 75.5% of those over 40 said their younger colleagues did not understand the expressions.

‘Yoshinani’ and ‘Licking the Pencil’

This project was launched to resolve “communication gaps between generations in the workplace.” Kumotoriya Naoki, the person in charge of Otsuka Pharmaceutical’s Oronamin C division, explained: “These words, which we tend to use naturally, aren’t really understood by the younger generation today. But recognizing this gap can help foster conversations and speed up communication, creating a more positive environment at work.”

The phrase with the biggest recognition gap was “Ichome Ichiban,” followed by “Yoshinani” (meaning ‘appropriately or accordingly’) and “licking the pencil” (a metaphor for thinking hard about writing favorable numbers).

Opinions from the public about this workplace lingo gap included:

A man in his 30s working in welfare said, “It’s like a list of fossilized words. ‘Yoshinani’ is exactly that kind of term. People will likely ask, ‘What does that mean?’ I’ve heard it before but don’t use it. ‘Teleco’ also wouldn’t be understood by most.”

A man in his 70s, who is self-employed, commented, “We used to use these words, but nowadays, I try not to. If people don’t understand what you’re saying, it creates a disconnection, which can be a bit of a downside in social interactions.”

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Honda Unveils Next-Generation EVs

Honda has showcased its next-generation EVs, launching in 2026, featuring smaller batteries and motors which will reduce overall vehicle weight by 100 kilograms.

Former City Councilor Sentenced to 10 Years for COVID Loan Fraud

A former city councilor from Neyagawa City in Osaka Prefecture has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for defrauding the government of a significant sum through COVID-19 relief loans.

Former Empress Has Surgery On Fractured Thigh Bone

Japan's 89-year-old former empress Michiko underwent surgery on Tuesday at Tokyo University Hospital for a fracture in her right thigh bone. The surgery was successfully completed, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

Ishiba Cabinet 'Photoshopped' Before Publication

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hayashi revealed in a press conference that a group photo of the Ishiba Cabinet, taken on October 1st to commemorate its inauguration, had been slightly modified before being posted on the Prime Minister's Office website.

Crane Injures 4 Women at Osaka Music Festival

A camera crane collapsed at a music festival venue in Osaka, injuring at least four people.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

Workplace Lingo Exposes Generation Gap

Phrases like 'Ichome Ichiban,' often used by older generations in the workplace, have become a trending topic in videos.

Japan's Real Wages Fall 0.6% in August, First Decline in Three Months

Reflecting recent price fluctuations, real wages in Japan decreased for the first time in three months. According to recent data from the Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare, the total cash earnings per worker in August, including base salary, overtime pay, and bonuses, was 296,588 yen.

Bankruptcies in Japan Surpass 5,000 for First Time in 10 Years

The number of bankruptcies in the first half of the fiscal year has reached over 5,000 for the first time in 10 years, driven by a severe labor shortage.

Jalan To Cease Publication In March, Ending 35-Year Legacy

The travel magazine "Jalan" will cease publication in March next year. Recruit Co. announced on the 8th that both "Jalan" and the "Jalan Mook Series" will end with their final issue in March 2024.

The Harsh Reality of Pensions in Japan

Retirees in Japan face harsh financial realities due to unexpected costs like serious illnesses and funeral expenses. Pension amounts often fall short, with some retirees receiving as little as 50,000 to 125,000 yen per month.

Economic Outlook for Hokuriku, Tokai Regions Upgraded in BOJ Report

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) released its October Regional Economic Report, known as the "Sakura Report," announcing an upward revision of the economic outlook for two of the country's nine regions, Hokuriku and Tokai.

Japanese Rice Snack Makers Struggle as Costs Soar

Rice snack manufacturers are facing a tough business environment as the price of rice soars.

Controversial 'Proxy Shopping' Surges on Flea Market Sites

Disney's exclusive merchandise releases in Japan have sparked a new controversy, not just over traditional resale but also a trend known as 'proxy shopping.'