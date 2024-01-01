Honda Unveils Next-Generation EVs

TOKYO, Oct 09 (News On Japan) - Honda has showcased its next-generation EVs, launching in 2026, featuring smaller batteries and motors which will reduce overall vehicle weight by 100 kilograms.

These advancements aim to extend driving range while also providing more spacious interiors.

The new models will incorporate generative AI, which, by analyzing in-car conditions through cameras, will suggest music suitable for the moment and encourage breaks during long drives.

Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe remarked, "This is said to be a once-in-a-century transformation, but continuing the traditional automotive OEM business model alone won't be enough to compete with new market players."

Tesla in the U.S. and BYD in China currently lead the EV race, and Honda plans to deploy these cutting-edge technologies worldwide starting in 2026 to challenge its competitors.

Source: TBS