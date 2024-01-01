Fast Retailing's Sales Surpass 3 Trillion Yen for the First Time

TOKYO, Oct 11 (News On Japan) - Fast Retailing, the company behind Uniqlo, announced on October 10th its consolidated financial results for the year ending August 2024.

Sales revenue, a key indicator of performance, rose 12.2% year-on-year to a record 3.1038 trillion yen, surpassing the 3 trillion yen mark for the first time. The global brand recognition of Uniqlo continued to rise, with its overseas business performing strongly. Net profit also hit a new record, increasing by 25.6% to 371.9 billion yen.

Source: テレ東BIZ