Japan Post Reveals Unauthorized Use of 1.55 Million Customers' Data

TOKYO, Oct 14 (News On Japan) - Japan Post has revealed that approximately 1.55 million customers' data from their postal savings accounts were improperly used for sales of insurance products by Japan Post Insurance without obtaining consent.

Investigations into cases prior to 2014 have been deemed difficult, meaning the number of affected customers could increase.

Tetsuya Chida, President of Japan Post “The reason is that we failed to establish a system where the correct handling rules were thoroughly implemented by employees. I take full responsibility as the head of management.”

Chida also stated that the company will implement system improvements and employee training to prevent recurrence.

