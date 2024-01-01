News On Japan
Business

Japan Post Reveals Unauthorized Use of 1.55 Million Customers' Data

TOKYO, Oct 14 (News On Japan) - Japan Post has revealed that approximately 1.55 million customers' data from their postal savings accounts were improperly used for sales of insurance products by Japan Post Insurance without obtaining consent.

Investigations into cases prior to 2014 have been deemed difficult, meaning the number of affected customers could increase.

Tetsuya Chida, President of Japan Post “The reason is that we failed to establish a system where the correct handling rules were thoroughly implemented by employees. I take full responsibility as the head of management.”

Chida also stated that the company will implement system improvements and employee training to prevent recurrence.

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Japan's Teens and Women Lacking Fitness

A recent survey conducted by Japan’s Sports Agency has highlighted a lack of exercise among teenage boys and girls, as well as women in their 30s and 40s.

Toyota Re-Enters Formula 1

Toyota Motor Corporation announced last Friday that it has partnered with the American F1 team, Haas, to collaborate on vehicle development, marking Toyota's return to the sport after withdrawing in 2009.

Former Empress Discharged From Hospital After Surgery

Former Empress Michiko, who had been hospitalized at the University of Tokyo Hospital due to a fracture in the upper part of her right thigh bone, has been discharged.

Man Arrested over Killing of 17-Year-Old Girl in Osaka Hitchhiked to Yokohama

A man arrested in Yokohama on October 9th in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old girl at a hotel in Osaka's Minami district has admitted to hitchhiking to Yokohama.

Man Dies After Being Gored By Deer Antlers in Kyoto

A man was found bleeding from his chest in a rice field in Fukuchiyama, Kyoto Prefecture, leading police to suspect that he was gored by deer antlers.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

Business Jargon Baffles Younger Workers: How Many Do You Understand?

A ranking of business terms that are often misunderstood by younger employees has sparked discussion. Are you using phrases that might not be understood by the younger generation without even realizing it?

Japan Post Reveals Unauthorized Use of 1.55 Million Customers' Data

Japan Post has revealed that approximately 1.55 million customers' data from their postal savings accounts were improperly used for sales of insurance products by Japan Post Insurance without obtaining consent.

U-NEXT Reports Increased Sales and Profits with Subscriber Growth of 500,000

U-NEXT Holdings announced its consolidated financial results for the year ending August 2024 on October 10th, reporting a sales increase of approximately 18% to 326.7 billion yen, while net profit rose by about 40% to 15.3 billion yen, marking strong gains in both revenue and profit.

Fast Retailing's Sales Surpass 3 Trillion Yen for the First Time

Fast Retailing, the company behind Uniqlo, announced on October 10th its consolidated financial results for the year ending August 2024.

Seven & i Holdings Announces Name Change to '7-Eleven Corporation'

Seven & i Holdings has announced plans to change its company name to '7-Eleven Corporation,' reflecting the strategy to focus primarily on convenience stores.

Honda Unveils Next-Generation EVs

Honda has showcased its next-generation EVs, launching in 2026, featuring smaller batteries and motors which will reduce overall vehicle weight by 100 kilograms.

Workplace Lingo Exposes Generation Gap

Phrases like 'Ichome Ichiban,' often used by older generations in the workplace, have become a trending topic in videos.

Japan's Real Wages Fall 0.6% in August, First Decline in Three Months

Reflecting recent price fluctuations, real wages in Japan decreased for the first time in three months. According to recent data from the Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare, the total cash earnings per worker in August, including base salary, overtime pay, and bonuses, was 296,588 yen.