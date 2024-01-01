Chinese EVs Lead the Way in Paris, Major Japanese Automakers Absent

Oct 15 (News On Japan) - The 90th Paris Motor Show has opened, showcasing a significant presence from Chinese EV manufacturers as the European Union imposes additional tariffs. This year, no major Japanese manufacturers participated.

The show, which opened on October 14th, features around 50 car manufacturers, with 9 companies from China.

Regarding Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs), the European Commission, the EU’s executive body, decided to add up to 35.3% on top of the current tariffs, citing "unfair subsidies from the Chinese government." The tensions between the EU and China have been escalating, with China announcing retaliatory measures.

Despite this, Chinese automotive giant BYD unveiled a new EV model and expressed confidence, announcing plans to establish production bases within the EU.

BYD’s Europe Division Head Michael Shu:"We see the impact of the additional tariffs as a short-term issue."

The Paris Motor Show runs until October 20th, with an expected attendance of around 500,000 visitors.