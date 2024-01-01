News On Japan
Business

Chinese EVs Lead the Way in Paris, Major Japanese Automakers Absent

Oct 15 (News On Japan) - The 90th Paris Motor Show has opened, showcasing a significant presence from Chinese EV manufacturers as the European Union imposes additional tariffs. This year, no major Japanese manufacturers participated.

The show, which opened on October 14th, features around 50 car manufacturers, with 9 companies from China.

Regarding Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs), the European Commission, the EU’s executive body, decided to add up to 35.3% on top of the current tariffs, citing "unfair subsidies from the Chinese government." The tensions between the EU and China have been escalating, with China announcing retaliatory measures.

Despite this, Chinese automotive giant BYD unveiled a new EV model and expressed confidence, announcing plans to establish production bases within the EU.

BYD’s Europe Division Head Michael Shu:"We see the impact of the additional tariffs as a short-term issue."

The Paris Motor Show runs until October 20th, with an expected attendance of around 500,000 visitors.

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

'Castle in the Sky' Emerges First Time This Season

As thick morning fog lifted, sunlight streamed through the distant mountain ranges, revealing Echizen Ono Castle perched above a sea of clouds, built over 400 years ago by a close aide to Oda Nobunaga.

Japan's Teens and Women Lacking Fitness

A recent survey conducted by Japan’s Sports Agency has highlighted a lack of exercise among teenage boys and girls, as well as women in their 30s and 40s.

Toyota Re-Enters Formula 1

Toyota Motor Corporation announced last Friday that it has partnered with the American F1 team, Haas, to collaborate on vehicle development, marking Toyota's return to the sport after withdrawing in 2009.

Former Empress Discharged From Hospital After Surgery

Former Empress Michiko, who had been hospitalized at the University of Tokyo Hospital due to a fracture in the upper part of her right thigh bone, has been discharged.

Man Arrested over Killing of 17-Year-Old Girl in Osaka Hitchhiked to Yokohama

A man arrested in Yokohama on October 9th in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old girl at a hotel in Osaka's Minami district has admitted to hitchhiking to Yokohama.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

Chinese EVs Lead the Way in Paris, Major Japanese Automakers Absent

The 90th Paris Motor Show has opened, showcasing a significant presence from Chinese EV manufacturers as the European Union imposes additional tariffs. This year, no major Japanese manufacturers participated.

Business Jargon Baffles Younger Workers: How Many Do You Understand?

A ranking of business terms that are often misunderstood by younger employees has sparked discussion. Are you using phrases that might not be understood by the younger generation without even realizing it?

Japan Post Reveals Unauthorized Use of 1.55 Million Customers' Data

Japan Post has revealed that approximately 1.55 million customers' data from their postal savings accounts were improperly used for sales of insurance products by Japan Post Insurance without obtaining consent.

U-NEXT Reports Increased Sales and Profits with Subscriber Growth of 500,000

U-NEXT Holdings announced its consolidated financial results for the year ending August 2024 on October 10th, reporting a sales increase of approximately 18% to 326.7 billion yen, while net profit rose by about 40% to 15.3 billion yen, marking strong gains in both revenue and profit.

Fast Retailing's Sales Surpass 3 Trillion Yen for the First Time

Fast Retailing, the company behind Uniqlo, announced on October 10th its consolidated financial results for the year ending August 2024.

Seven & i Holdings Announces Name Change to '7-Eleven Corporation'

Seven & i Holdings has announced plans to change its company name to '7-Eleven Corporation,' reflecting the strategy to focus primarily on convenience stores.

Honda Unveils Next-Generation EVs

Honda has showcased its next-generation EVs, launching in 2026, featuring smaller batteries and motors which will reduce overall vehicle weight by 100 kilograms.

Workplace Lingo Exposes Generation Gap

Phrases like 'Ichome Ichiban,' often used by older generations in the workplace, have become a trending topic in videos.