Japanese Anime Goods in High Demand in China

shanghai, Oct 17 (News On Japan) - In China, Japanese anime character goods are currently in high demand, and it has become a trend not only for children but also for adults to make purchases.

In Shanghai, a toy exhibition, which brings together wholesalers, began on October 16th, drawing large crowds, particularly around Japanese anime items such as plush toys, badges, and acrylic stands.

Staff from a product development company said: "I feel that more adults than children are buying goods in China. Young people spend money on these items to bring themselves joy."

There is also a phenomenon where the generation influenced by Japanese anime continues to buy character goods without hesitation as they grow older. The Chinese word "谷子" (pronounced "Guzi") has emerged, resembling the sound of "goods" in English.

As the market rapidly expands, the product development company is expecting annual sales to increase by 30% to 40%.

Source: ANN

