Truck Driver Arrested After Colliding with 15 Vehicles

OSAKA, Oct 20 (News On Japan) - A truck collided with 15 vehicles in Settsu City, Osaka Prefecture, leading to the arrest of the driver on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in injury. The investigation revealed that the driver had been swerving erratically at the time of the incident.

Nakatani Moe, who was sent to prosecutors on the morning of October 20th, is suspected of losing control of his truck while driving in Settsu City on October 15th under the influence of some kind of drug, leading to a collision with a passenger car ahead, injuring the male driver.

Nakatani's truck hit a total of 15 vehicles, causing injuries to 11 people, both men and women. Police later confirmed through interviews that Nakatani had been driving erratically, colliding with one vehicle after another.

After the crash, Nakatani was reportedly in a dazed state. A urine test conducted at the hospital indicated the presence of drugs, and police are continuing their investigation to determine the specific substance involved.

Source: YOMIURI