News On Japan
Web3

Pizza Hut Releases New AI-Created Pizza

TOKYO, Oct 22 (News On Japan) - Pizza Hut launched a new pizza on Monday, developed using 'Taste Sensor Leo,' advanced AI technology, which aims to find the golden ratio of cheese.

According to Takuma Komori, Manager of the Product Development Unit at Pizza Hut Japan, the use of AI can account for changes in human taste preferences throughout the year. Leo is capable of analyzing five basic tastes -- such as sweetness and saltiness -- and has been employed to find the ideal balance of flavors in various food items.

Public interest was sparked in finding the golden ratio for different menu items, such as curry and gyoza dipping sauce. Experiments conducted with the AI showed that sauces with a higher vinegar content created a stronger balance of umami, saltiness, and sourness. Ryuichi Suzuki, known as the "Flavor Doctor," emphasized the importance of having distinct strong flavors rather than aiming for a perfect balance.

Leo’s capabilities were further demonstrated in analyzing seasonings for fried oysters. Surprisingly, it found that ponzu sauce surpassed tartar sauce as the best match, thanks to its perfect balance of saltiness and sourness. This development highlights the potential of AI in discovering the "golden flavor ratio" for various foods.

Source: FNN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Poisonous Mushrooms Spread: Chiba Park Hosts Deadly Varieties

This year, Japan has seen an unusually large harvest of mushrooms as autumn sets in. However, with this bountiful season comes a dangerous reality -- poisonous mushrooms are also flourishing, leading to several food poisoning incidents across the country.

Odaiba Welcomes Halloween Revelers

A new Halloween hotspot has emerged in Tokyo's Odaiba, offering a space where people can celebrate without disturbing others. As municipalities like Shibuya and Shinjuku discourage large crowds during Halloween, young people are now gathering in Odaiba, where the recently opened Immersive Fort Tokyo aims to become the new destination for Halloween festivities.

Seized Ferrari Hits Auction with Minimum Bid of 71.3 Million Yen

The Tokyo National Tax Agency has listed a Ferrari, seized from a tax delinquent, in a public auction, setting the minimum bid at a record high of over 70 million yen ($467,000).

Teen Unconscious After Falling From Mikoshi in Okayama

Two people fell from a mikoshi during an autumn festival in Okayama Prefecture's Asakuchi City on Sunday, leaving a teen male in a critical condition.

Dark Part-Time Jobs Behind a Wave of Robberies: Tokuryu's Methods Evolve

A series of robberies linked to 'dark part-time jobs' has led to numerous arrests, with many of the perpetrators confessing that they were coerced into committing crimes due to threats against their families.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Web3 NEWS

Pizza Hut Releases New AI-Created Pizza

Pizza Hut launched a new pizza on Monday, developed using 'Taste Sensor Leo,' advanced AI technology, which aims to find the golden ratio of cheese.

あなたのスタートアップはAI導入の準備ができていますか？

AIは、世界中の産業を変革しています。フォーブスの最近の調査によると、61％の企業がすでに業務でAIを使用しており、残りの企業は今後数年内にAIソリューションを導入する計画を立てています。

AI Godfather Hinton Warns of Extinction Threat: Can We Coexist with AI?

This year's Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to two individuals who developed crucial elements of AI technology. One of them, Canadian professor Geoffrey Hinton, often referred to as the 'Godfather of AI,' has raised the alarm about the continued evolution of AI, suggesting that it could one day attempt to dominate humanity. Can we coexist with generative AI? What should we be considering now?

10 Fascinating Gambling Facts About Japan

Japan's relationship with gambling is complex and unique, offering a fascinating glimpse into the country's culture and legal system.

Toshiba Develops Robot to Tackle Labor Shortages in Logistics

Toshiba, a major electronics company, has developed a robot equipped with the ability to instantly recognize the shape and size of objects used in logistics warehouses.

Top Forex Trading Platforms for Beginners in Japan

Are you a beginner in Japan looking to dip your toes into the exciting world of Forex trading? You're in luck!

Asia's Largest Tech Exhibition Launches, AI Takes Center Stage

One of Asia’s largest exhibitions featuring the latest IT technologies, 'CEATEC,' kicked off today. This year, the focus is on AI technologies aimed at solving societal challenges, accounting for nearly half of the exhibits.

Consumer Protection in Bitcoin Gambling: Ensuring Fair Play at Top Anonymous Casinos

As the popularity of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies continues to rise, the gambling industry has been quick to adopt these digital currencies, offering players a new level of privacy and convenience.