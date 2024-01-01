Pizza Hut Releases New AI-Created Pizza

TOKYO, Oct 22 (News On Japan) - Pizza Hut launched a new pizza on Monday, developed using 'Taste Sensor Leo,' advanced AI technology, which aims to find the golden ratio of cheese.

According to Takuma Komori, Manager of the Product Development Unit at Pizza Hut Japan, the use of AI can account for changes in human taste preferences throughout the year. Leo is capable of analyzing five basic tastes -- such as sweetness and saltiness -- and has been employed to find the ideal balance of flavors in various food items.

Public interest was sparked in finding the golden ratio for different menu items, such as curry and gyoza dipping sauce. Experiments conducted with the AI showed that sauces with a higher vinegar content created a stronger balance of umami, saltiness, and sourness. Ryuichi Suzuki, known as the "Flavor Doctor," emphasized the importance of having distinct strong flavors rather than aiming for a perfect balance.

Leo’s capabilities were further demonstrated in analyzing seasonings for fried oysters. Surprisingly, it found that ponzu sauce surpassed tartar sauce as the best match, thanks to its perfect balance of saltiness and sourness. This development highlights the potential of AI in discovering the "golden flavor ratio" for various foods.

Source: FNN