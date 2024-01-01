News On Japan
Business

New Condo Prices in Tokyo Reach All-Time High

TOKYO, Oct 22 (News On Japan) - The average price of new condominiums sold in Tokyo's 23 wards surpassed 100 million yen for the second consecutive year in the first half of this fiscal year, reaching an all-time high.

According to the Real Estate Economic Institute, the average price of the 3,242 newly built condominiums sold in Tokyo's 23 wards from April to September this year was 110.51 million yen.

This marks the second time that the average price in the first half of a fiscal year has exceeded 100 million yen since the start of the survey in 1973, following last year's record of 105.72 million yen.

The average price in the four prefectures of Tokyo, Kanagawa, Saitama, and Chiba was also at a record high of 79.53 million yen, surpassing last year’s 78.36 million yen for the second consecutive year.

The Real Estate Economic Institute analyzed the situation, stating that "Rising construction costs and a concentration of supply in prime locations have driven up prices."

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Poisonous Mushrooms Spread: Chiba Park Hosts Deadly Varieties

This year, Japan has seen an unusually large harvest of mushrooms as autumn sets in. However, with this bountiful season comes a dangerous reality -- poisonous mushrooms are also flourishing, leading to several food poisoning incidents across the country.

Odaiba Welcomes Halloween Revelers

A new Halloween hotspot has emerged in Tokyo's Odaiba, offering a space where people can celebrate without disturbing others. As municipalities like Shibuya and Shinjuku discourage large crowds during Halloween, young people are now gathering in Odaiba, where the recently opened Immersive Fort Tokyo aims to become the new destination for Halloween festivities.

Seized Ferrari Hits Auction with Minimum Bid of 71.3 Million Yen

The Tokyo National Tax Agency has listed a Ferrari, seized from a tax delinquent, in a public auction, setting the minimum bid at a record high of over 70 million yen ($467,000).

Teen Unconscious After Falling From Mikoshi in Okayama

Two people fell from a mikoshi during an autumn festival in Okayama Prefecture's Asakuchi City on Sunday, leaving a teen male in a critical condition.

Dark Part-Time Jobs Behind a Wave of Robberies: Tokuryu's Methods Evolve

A series of robberies linked to 'dark part-time jobs' has led to numerous arrests, with many of the perpetrators confessing that they were coerced into committing crimes due to threats against their families.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

New Condo Prices in Tokyo Reach All-Time High

The average price of new condominiums sold in Tokyo's 23 wards surpassed 100 million yen for the second consecutive year in the first half of this fiscal year, reaching an all-time high.

Record-Breaking Heatwave Drives Sales

Nearly 60% of listed companies reported that this year’s record-breaking heatwave had a positive impact on their business.

Industrial Land Shortage Poses Challenge to Japan’s Manufacturing Comeback

With the weakening yen and growing demand for semiconductors, Japan's manufacturing industry is experiencing a resurgence. New industrial clusters, such as those in Kyushu's 'Silicon Island,' are emerging. However, a shortage of suitable 'industrial land' - land with convenient transportation links and easy access to materials - is becoming increasingly evident.

Tochigi Theme Park Introduces 2500-Yen Platinum Jobs, Sales Skyrocket

A theme park in Tochigi Prefecture, Nasu Highland Park, has introduced a high-paying part-time job program called 'Platinum Part-Time Jobs,' offering an hourly wage of 2500 yen, nearly double the regular rate.

Digital Salary Payments Fail to Gain Traction Among Firms

Nearly 90% of companies have no plans to implement a system allowing employees to receive part of their salary in digital currency.

Ajinomoto's Gyoza Leads Japan in Sales for 20 Consecutive Years

Ajinomoto, the century-old food giant, continues to dominate the market, with annual sales exceeding one trillion yen. Known for its wide range of products, including frozen foods, seasonings, cosmetics, and medical-use amino acids, the company has recently made headlines for its flagship frozen gyoza, which has been a top seller in Japan for two decades.

ANA Unveils Mega Automated Warehouse

ANA has revealed its largest automated cargo warehouse at Narita International Airport, set to commence operations next week.

Japan Faces 18 Trillion Yen Economic Loss Due to Sleep Deprivation

Japan is grappling with a severe sleep deprivation crisis, with economic losses estimated at 18 trillion yen annually due to reduced productivity, according to a study by the RAND Corporation.