Uniqlo Opens Global Flagship Store in Shinjuku

TOKYO, Oct 24 (News On Japan) - Uniqlo is set to reopen its global flagship store in Shinjuku, Tokyo, two years after withdrawing from the same location. The new store, called 'Uniqlo Shinjuku Main Store,' will span three floors and offer exclusive items that were previously unavailable in Japan.

This reopening marks Uniqlo's fourth global flagship store in the country, and the company has high hopes for its success, especially with the recovery of inbound tourism.

In 2012, Uniqlo had previously partnered with Bic Camera to launch a store called "Bicqlo" at the same site, combining clothing and electronics. However, the store was forced to close due to challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, with a growing number of international customers, Fast Retailing Group's Executive Officer Masahiro Endo sees Shinjuku as a global hub, aiming to make the new store the top-grossing Uniqlo location in the world. The company hopes this strategy will further accelerate its sales, which have already surpassed 3 trillion yen.

Source: TBS