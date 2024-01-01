New Year Lucky Bags 2025: Tobu Bets on Luxury Food

TOKYO, Oct 25 (News On Japan) - The race for Japanese New Year's 'lucky bags' has begun. Tobu Department Store and Matsuya unveiled their offerings for 2025 on October 24th. In response to ongoing inflation, Tobu will provide a variety of luxurious food items, such as a 'meat boat platter' featuring different cuts of Yamagata beef, and a 'sashimi boat platter' with bluefin tuna and sea bream.

Other offerings include food subscription bags, like bread or seasonal tart packages, aimed at helping household budgets. Additionally, Tobu will sell a gold product—the most expensive in its history—priced at 55 million yen.

On the other hand, Matsuya's theme is "En" (connection), offering experiential lucky bags, such as tours of Ginza-related venues, including Kabuki-za performances and meals at renowned Ginza restaurants. Matsuya will also introduce a disaster preparedness lucky bag for the first time, containing water, canned goods, and instant rice.

Source: テレ東BIZ