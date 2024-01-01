News On Japan
Japanese Voter Turnout Drops, Third Lowest Post-War Level

TOKYO, Oct 29 (News On Japan) - Voter turnout for Japan's lower house election on Sunday stood at 53.85%, marking the third lowest rate since the end of World War II, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

This figure is 2.08 percentage points lower than the 55.93% turnout recorded in the previous general election in 2021, representing a significant decline.

By prefecture, Hiroshima recorded the lowest turnout at 48.40%, followed by Gunma at 49.92% and Okinawa at 49.97%. Only Yamagata Prefecture surpassed the 60% threshold.

Source: FNN

