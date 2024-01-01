Toyota and NTT Partner on Autonomous Driving Technology Development with Multi-Billion Yen Investment

TOKYO, Oct 30 (News On Japan) - Toyota Motor Corporation and NTT have announced a partnership to develop autonomous driving technology aimed at reducing traffic accidents, leveraging AI and other advanced technologies. The two companies plan to invest several billion yen in this initiative.

According to sources, Toyota and NTT will collaborate on software development to create a system that detects potential accidents and automatically controls vehicles to prevent them.

The system will incorporate AI and NTT's next-generation communication infrastructure, "IOWN," which is currently under development. Both companies intend to invest a multi-billion yen sum in this project.

Specifically, the system will analyze data obtained from vehicle-mounted cameras using AI. In the event of a possible accident, the system will automatically steer and brake to avoid the collision.

Toyota and NTT aim to strengthen their collaboration towards realizing autonomous driving, with the goal of bringing this technology into practical use by 2028.

Source: ANN