News On Japan
Web3

Toyota and NTT Partner on Autonomous Driving Technology Development with Multi-Billion Yen Investment

TOKYO, Oct 30 (News On Japan) - Toyota Motor Corporation and NTT have announced a partnership to develop autonomous driving technology aimed at reducing traffic accidents, leveraging AI and other advanced technologies. The two companies plan to invest several billion yen in this initiative.

According to sources, Toyota and NTT will collaborate on software development to create a system that detects potential accidents and automatically controls vehicles to prevent them.

The system will incorporate AI and NTT's next-generation communication infrastructure, "IOWN," which is currently under development. Both companies intend to invest a multi-billion yen sum in this project.

Specifically, the system will analyze data obtained from vehicle-mounted cameras using AI. In the event of a possible accident, the system will automatically steer and brake to avoid the collision.

Toyota and NTT aim to strengthen their collaboration towards realizing autonomous driving, with the goal of bringing this technology into practical use by 2028.

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Nuclear reactor in northeastern Japan restarted 13 years after 2011 disaster

The operator of a nuclear power plant in Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, restarted one of its reactors on Tuesday, more than 13 years after it suffered damage in the 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster. (NHK)

Japan's ruling and opposition parties engage in tug-of-war for Diet majority

Political parties in Japan are jockeying to form a majority in the Diet following an election that dealt a severe blow to the ruling coalition. A vote to name the prime minister is due to take place in the legislature in a few weeks.

Election Staff in Mini-Skirt Raises Questions

A woman in a neon-colored jacket and mini-skirt was seen supporting a candidate in Japan's latest Lower House election, sparking public debate on extremely short skirts, shorts, and other revealing outfits worn by female campaign staff.

Japanese Voter Turnout Drops to Third Lowest Post-War Level

Voter turnout for Japan's lower house election on Sunday stood at 53.85%, marking the third lowest rate since the end of World War II, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Calls for Accountability Grow Among LDP Leadership

The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has fallen short of its majority target, and voices questioning the accountability of the party’s leadership, including Prime Minister Ishiba, are growing.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Web3 NEWS

Toyota and NTT Partner on Autonomous Driving Technology Development with Multi-Billion Yen Investment

Toyota Motor Corporation and NTT have announced a partnership to develop autonomous driving technology aimed at reducing traffic accidents, leveraging AI and other advanced technologies. The two companies plan to invest several billion yen in this initiative.

AI Suggests Unique Part-Time Role for Miki Maya

Miki Maya, a popular Japanese actress, recently used AI to explore potential part-time job options, which became the focus of a quiz on the October 26th episode of Minna no Entame Kentei.

Online Faxing: A Reliable Communication Solution for Businesses of All Sizes

Despite the digital revolution, faxing remains essential to communication within various industries.

Japan's Plan to Reform Crypto Gaming Regulations

Japan is taking significant steps to update its cryptocurrency gaming laws, demonstrating its commitment to adapting to the evolving digital landscape.

Japan’s Energy Debate Heats Up as AI Raises Power Consumption Concerns

AI is becoming a hot topic globally, and its development is driving the need for large amounts of electricity. As this demand grows, IT companies are increasingly turning their attention to nuclear power for a reliable and cost-effective energy source. How will Japan navigate its energy policies in this environment?

When Will the First Integrated Resort Open in Japan?

There have been efforts to open a casino in Japan for several decades. Back in 2000, the mayor of Tokyo proposed building a casino on the artificial island of Odaiba that sits just off the coast of the capital.

Tax-Free Crypto? Big Changes in Japan and Dubai!

Japan and Dubai are shaking up the crypto world with possible tax-free crypto! Could this be the start of a new era for digital assets? Tune in to see how these big changes might impact the future of crypto. (MemeFi Club)

How Crypto Casinos are Transforming Japan’s Gambling Scene

Japan's gambling tradition is deeply rooted in its culture, with games like pachinko and lotteries representing a core source of entertainment for millions.