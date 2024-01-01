Hiroshima Police's Fraud Prevention Video Goes Viral

HIROSHIMA, Oct 31 (News On Japan) - A dance video created by the Hiroshima Prefectural Police aiming to raise awareness of fraud prevention has taken social media by storm.
Source: TBS
HIROSHIMA, Oct 31 (News On Japan) - A dance video created by the Hiroshima Prefectural Police aiming to raise awareness of fraud prevention has taken social media by storm.
Source: TBS
Diagnosed with lung cancer in his forties and given a prognosis of just six months to live, a man has defied the odds and is still working full-time, eight years after the initial diagnosis. This was made possible by the latest treatment method known as "cancer genome medicine."
The Hirose River in Sendai City has turned a mysterious red, sparking local concern. Residents are puzzled, with some noting they've never seen anything like it before.
Since the invasion of Ukraine and the consequent wave of foreign business withdrawals from Russia, products mimicking Japanese imports have been appearing in greater numbers across the country.
The operator of a nuclear power plant in Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, restarted one of its reactors on Tuesday, more than 13 years after it suffered damage in the 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster. (NHK)
A woman in a neon-colored jacket and mini-skirt was seen supporting a candidate in Japan's latest Lower House election, sparking public debate on extremely short skirts, shorts, and other revealing outfits worn by female campaign staff.
A dance video created by the Hiroshima Prefectural Police aiming to raise awareness of fraud prevention has taken social media by storm.
The "Beautiful Legs Awards 2024," honoring public figures with healthy, attractive legs, were held recently. In the Teen category, 18-year-old actress Kisaki Hattori won; the 20s category was awarded to 29-year-old Alice Hirose; the 30s category to 38-year-old Manami Higa; and the Over-40 category to 43-year-old MEGUMI.
Kubota Rikuto, a 21-year-old former 'underground idol,' has been arrested in connection with a series of robberies, casting light on the pressures faced by aspiring idols in Japan's niche entertainment industry.
Today, we focus on the upcoming November Tokyo performances. (Kabuki In-Depth)
Two years after The Paramount War, in Sabaody Archipelago, a young girl with great admiration for Nami embarks on an adventure. (Netflix Anime)
For decades the Japanese Bosozoku or 'Speed Tribes' have worn their kamikaze uniforms, fought rival gangs and roamed the nighttime streets with their loud custom motorcycles, all while embarrassing Japanese police with their wars on wheels. But now the authorities have turned the tables on them with more restrictive laws and new tactics. (TRNGL)
After two long years of intense training, Luffy and his Straw Hat crew are finally ready to reunite on the Sabaody Archipelago. Each member has honed their unique abilities to prepare for their upcoming journey to the dangerous Fish-Man Island. (Toei Animation)
The award ceremony for the international short film contest “DigiCon6 ASIA,” which includes participation from 14 countries and regions across Asia, was held, and a Japanese animation was selected for the Grand Prize.