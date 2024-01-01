News On Japan
Hiroshima Police's Fraud Prevention Video Goes Viral

HIROSHIMA, Oct 31 (News On Japan) - A dance video created by the Hiroshima Prefectural Police aiming to raise awareness of fraud prevention has taken social media by storm.

Rare Mutation in Lung Cancer Patient Helps Prolong Life

Diagnosed with lung cancer in his forties and given a prognosis of just six months to live, a man has defied the odds and is still working full-time, eight years after the initial diagnosis. This was made possible by the latest treatment method known as "cancer genome medicine."

Red-Tinted River Baffles Sendai Locals

The Hirose River in Sendai City has turned a mysterious red, sparking local concern. Residents are puzzled, with some noting they've never seen anything like it before.

Fake Japanese Products Gain Popularity in Russia

Since the invasion of Ukraine and the consequent wave of foreign business withdrawals from Russia, products mimicking Japanese imports have been appearing in greater numbers across the country.

Nuclear reactor in northeastern Japan restarted 13 years after 2011 disaster

The operator of a nuclear power plant in Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, restarted one of its reactors on Tuesday, more than 13 years after it suffered damage in the 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster. (NHK)

Election Staff in Mini-Skirt Raises Questions

A woman in a neon-colored jacket and mini-skirt was seen supporting a candidate in Japan's latest Lower House election, sparking public debate on extremely short skirts, shorts, and other revealing outfits worn by female campaign staff.

MEGUMI Among 'Beautiful Legs' Award Winners

The "Beautiful Legs Awards 2024," honoring public figures with healthy, attractive legs, were held recently. In the Teen category, 18-year-old actress Kisaki Hattori won; the 20s category was awarded to 29-year-old Alice Hirose; the 30s category to 38-year-old Manami Higa; and the Over-40 category to 43-year-old MEGUMI.

'Underground Idol' Falls to Crime

Kubota Rikuto, a 21-year-old former 'underground idol,' has been arrested in connection with a series of robberies, casting light on the pressures faced by aspiring idols in Japan's niche entertainment industry.

What Is Happening at the Kabuki-za?

Today, we focus on the upcoming November Tokyo performances. (Kabuki In-Depth)

ONE PIECE FAN LETTER | Official Trailer

Two years after The Paramount War, in Sabaody Archipelago, a young girl with great admiration for Nami embarks on an adventure. (Netflix Anime)

Documentary | Bosozoku the Motorcycle Gangs from Japan 暴走族

For decades the Japanese Bosozoku or 'Speed Tribes' have worn their kamikaze uniforms, fought rival gangs and roamed the nighttime streets with their loud custom motorcycles, all while embarrassing Japanese police with their wars on wheels. But now the authorities have turned the tables on them with more restrictive laws and new tactics. (TRNGL)

ONE PIECE LOG: FISH-MAN ISLAND SAGA | Episode 1 Preview 'The New Beginning! The Straw Hats Reunite'

After two long years of intense training, Luffy and his Straw Hat crew are finally ready to reunite on the Sabaody Archipelago. Each member has honed their unique abilities to prepare for their upcoming journey to the dangerous Fish-Man Island. (Toei Animation)

Japanese Animation Takes Top Prize at DigiCon6 ASIA

The award ceremony for the international short film contest “DigiCon6 ASIA,” which includes participation from 14 countries and regions across Asia, was held, and a Japanese animation was selected for the Grand Prize.