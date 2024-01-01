News On Japan
Toyota Global Production Falls 7% in First Half of Year, Hit by Certification Issues and China Slowdown

TOKYO, Oct 31 (News On Japan) - Toyota Motor Corp. announced that its global production from April to September fell by 7% compared to the previous year, totaling 4,705,037 units. This is the first time in four years that production figures have fallen below the prior year's results.

Contributing factors included a three-month production halt for models like the Yaris Cross in domestic factories due to certification irregularities, along with weaker sales in China. The company also reported that global sales dropped by 2.8% to 5,028,830 units, marking the first year-over-year decline in two years.

Source: テレ東BIZ

