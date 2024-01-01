News On Japan
Honda Recalls 650,000 Motorcycles Over Risk of Rear Wheel Lock

TOKYO, Nov 01 (News On Japan) - Honda Motor Co. has filed a recall with Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism for over 650,000 motorcycles due to the risk of rear wheels locking from oil leaks, potentially leading to accidents.

The recall targets six models manufactured between December 2013 and September this year in Japan and Vietnam. The affected models include Honda’s “Tact,” “Giorno,” and “Dunk,” as well as Yamaha-branded “JOG,” “JOG Deluxe,” and “Vino,” totaling 650,290 units.

According to the Ministry, insufficient sealing in the casing that houses the transmission may cause oil to leak, which could lock the rear wheel in severe cases.

To date, 63 incidents of malfunction have been reported, with two resulting in falls, though no injuries were reported.

Additionally, the company has issued a recall for approximately 430,000 units due to improper assembly of brake levers, which could cause brake lights to malfunction and prevent engine startup.

Source: ANN

