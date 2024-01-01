News On Japan
Business

Japan's Major Insurers Fined Over 2 Billion Yen

TOKYO, Nov 02 (News On Japan) - Japan's Fair Trade Commission has ordered four major insurance companies — Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance, Sompo Japan, Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance, and Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance — to pay fines totaling over 2 billion yen for collaborating to discuss estimates and bid amounts, leading to premium increases.

On October 31st, the Fair Trade Commission found these companies in violation of the Antimonopoly Act across multiple areas and imposed fines totaling over 2 billion yen.

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Osaka Expo Station with Origami-Inspired Ceiling Unveiled

Yumeshima Station, the 'nearest station' to the Osaka-Kansai Expo, is set to open next spring, with a public reveal this week for the first time ahead of its scheduled January opening.

Shibuya Halloween 2024

Following the main Halloween event on Thursday, Shibuya Ward's Chief remarked that while Halloween passed without significant disruption, 'engagement with foreign visitors remains a challenge for the future.' (Video Street View Japan)

North Korea announces ICBM launch, Japan and US condemn it

North Korea's state-run media has announced it launched an intercontinental ballistic missile on Thursday morning. Japan and the United States have strongly condemned it. (NHK)

Japan's Komeito party leader to resign over election results

The leader of Japan's ruling coalition partner Komeito has stated his intention to step down to take responsibility for the party's setback in Sunday's Lower House election. (NHK)

Rare Mutation in Lung Cancer Patient Helps Prolong Life

Diagnosed with lung cancer in his forties and given a prognosis of just six months to live, a man has defied the odds and is still working full-time, eight years after the initial diagnosis. This was made possible by the latest treatment method known as "cancer genome medicine."

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

Calls for Minimum Wage of 1,500 Yen as Key to Japan’s Economic Revival

The Japan Association of Corporate Executives has expressed support for Prime Minister Ishiba's goal of raising the minimum wage to ¥1,500 by the 2020s, calling for it to be achieved within three years.

Japan's Major Insurers Fined Over 2 Billion Yen

Japan's Fair Trade Commission has ordered four major insurance companies — Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance, Sompo Japan, Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance, and Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance — to pay fines totaling over 2 billion yen for collaborating to discuss estimates and bid amounts, leading to premium increases.

Honda Recalls 650,000 Motorcycles Over Risk of Rear Wheel Lock

Honda Motor Co. has filed a recall with Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism for over 650,000 motorcycles due to the risk of rear wheels locking from oil leaks, potentially leading to accidents.

BOJ to keep interest rates unchanged

The Bank of Japan decided to keep short-term interest rates unchanged in its two-day policy meeting that ended on Thursday. (NHK)

Toyota Global Production Falls 7% in First Half of Year, Hit by Certification Issues and China Slowdown

Toyota Motor Corp. announced that its global production from April to September fell by 7% compared to the previous year, totaling 4,705,037 units. This is the first time in four years that production figures have fallen below the prior year's results.

Fake Japanese Products Gain Popularity in Russia

Since the invasion of Ukraine and the consequent wave of foreign business withdrawals from Russia, products mimicking Japanese imports have been appearing in greater numbers across the country.

Meta faces lawsuits in Japan over fake Facebook, Instagram ads

US tech giant Meta Platforms, which operates Facebook and Instagram, is facing lawsuits in Japan filed by people who claim to have been defrauded through fake advertisements. (NHK)

Japan Mint Conducts Annual Test to Confirm Currency Standards

To ensure trust in currency, the Mint Bureau in Kita Ward, Osaka, held its annual 'Grand Test for Manufactured Currency' on October 28th, where officials checked whether coins meet the designated weight standards, a tradition that has been ongoing since 1872, marking its 153rd occurrence this year.