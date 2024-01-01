News On Japan
SANA of TWICE Stuns in 7 Billion Yen Jewelry, Shares Her Secret to Beauty

TOKYO, Nov 11 (News On Japan) - SANA (27), a member of the multinational girl group TWICE, recently shared insights into how she maintains her beauty. "I prioritize mental care above all else," she explained. "Being on my own side gives me the most strength. Also, when it comes to my body, I make sure to release any tension in my muscles whenever they feel tight," she revealed.

SANA appeared at the "Graff Ginza Main Store 3rd Anniversary Graff Brand Ambassador TWICE SANA 205-Carat Historic High Jewelry Exhibition," wearing jewelry valued at over 7 billion yen, captivating the audience with her glamorous presence.

Source: ANN

