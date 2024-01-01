News On Japan
Business

Japan Cashes in on China's 'Singles Day'

BEIJING, Nov 12 (News On Japan) - November 11th in China is celebrated as 'Singles Day,' marked by extensive sales campaigns from e-commerce giants, with Japanese companies also joining the fray to ride this wave of consumer interest.

Originally launched by China's leading online retailer Alibaba 15 years ago, Singles Day falls on the date 11/11, symbolizing four single ones, when various retailers hold large-scale sales events.

Panasonic HD's Vice President Tetsuro Honma remarked, "Hello, everyone! It’s getting colder, isn’t it?"

In preparation for Singles Day, Panasonic has produced a video featuring its top regional executives for China and Northeast Asia, personally promoting their products. The video also stars current employees involved in product development, who highlight the ease of use of their popular shavers and hair dryers through lighthearted exchanges.

Additionally, the Japanese retailer "Muji," which operates over 400 stores in China, has lined up a range of items for sale, as numerous Japanese companies seek to make an impact.

Amid China’s prolonged economic slowdown, the government is striving to boost consumption by offering subsidies for home appliances, encouraging consumers to refresh their household goods.

Source: ANN

