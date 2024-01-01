News On Japan
Business

Uber Eats Starts Nighttime Robot Deliveries in Osaka

OSAKA, Nov 15 (News On Japan) - Uber Eats, a major online delivery service, announced on the 13th that it will begin robotic deliveries in select areas of Osaka starting on October 14th. This service, utilizing AI-driven autonomous robots, aims to address the ongoing delivery labor shortage.

According to Uber Eats, the robots operate at a maximum speed of 5.4 km/h, detecting objects with onboard cameras and stopping automatically as needed. They are also equipped with a function that halts at pedestrian crossings, allowing operators to remotely check signals before proceeding.

When placing an order, customers can choose between robot or human delivery if a robot is available. Delivery costs remain the same for both options. However, since robots cannot enter buildings, customers must collect their orders outside, and tipping the robot is not possible.

In the logistics sector, labor shortages for “last-mile” delivery, where goods are brought directly to consumers, have become a pressing social issue. To help address this, Japan amended its Road Traffic Law in April of last year, allowing delivery robots to operate on public roads.

This Osaka deployment marks Uber Eats' second nationwide use of delivery robots, following Tokyo’s pilot. For now, the robots will deliver products from five stores around Osaka Station, with plans for gradual expansion.

Notably, the Osaka launch includes Japan’s first-ever authorization for nighttime robot deliveries. Uber Eats noted a growing demand for nighttime deliveries in Osaka, with year-on-year increases in order volumes during evening hours.

In its Tokyo trials, Uber Eats has reported no incidents to date. In case of future accidents, dedicated operators will immediately notify emergency services and have staff on standby to provide assistance at the scene. Uber Eats also confirmed that personal and property damage insurance would cover any incidents.

At a press conference held in Osaka on October 13th, Shintaro Nakagawa, the representative of Uber Eats Japan, stated, “We are hopeful for a future where robots can support delivery needs in areas with low population density. Implementing robots isn’t an overnight solution, but with issues like the ‘2024 Problem’ and population decline becoming societal concerns, we aim to expand this approach to include supermarkets and retail outlets, enhancing the delivery network amid the labor shortage."

Source: YOMIURI

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Zao’s Snow Monsters Face Extinction

Zao’s iconic snow monsters, the frost-covered trees known as 'juhyo,' face an existential threat. These towering, snow-laden trees have long been a winter highlight in the region, famously resembling monstrous figures covered in snow. However, their survival is now under severe threat.

Japan Ranks 92nd in English Proficiency, Lowest in History

EF Education First, a global education organization, published this year’s English Proficiency Index on Wednesday, ranking nations worldwide. Japan’s ranking stood at 92nd among 116 countries and regions, continuing a 14-year trend of record lows.

Famed Hot Spring Struggles to Handle Visitor Surge

Ginzan Hot Springs in Yamagata, known for its Taisho-era charm, is now at peak season for autumn foliage. While this secluded onsen town is a well-known destination in the Tohoku region, an influx of foreign tourists has led local officials to implement restrictions on day visitors starting next month.

Convenience Stores to Start Selling Over-the-Counter Drugs

Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has announced plans to allow the sale of over-the-counter drugs at convenience stores without on-site pharmacists.

Japan Looks to Limit Continuous Work

Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare's advisory panel has outlined a proposal for amending the law to prohibit working more than 14 consecutive days. Under the current system, workers can technically work up to 48 days in a row through a system known as 'four-day-off-per-four-weeks,' while labor agreements also allow for holiday work, meaning there are no effective restrictions on consecutive workdays.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

Japan's GDP grows for second successive quarter

New government data show Japan's GDP grew for the second consecutive quarter in the three months through September. (NHK)

Uber Eats Starts Nighttime Robot Deliveries in Osaka

Uber Eats, a major online delivery service, announced on the 13th that it will begin robotic deliveries in select areas of Osaka starting on October 14th. This service, utilizing AI-driven autonomous robots, aims to address the ongoing delivery labor shortage.

Rakuten Posts First Operating Profit Since Mobile Launch

Rakuten Group reported an operating profit of 500 million yen for the quarter from July to September, marking a sharp turnaround from last year’s 54.4 billion yen loss and achieving its first quarterly profit in nearly four years.

Seven & i gets buyout proposal from new bidder

Seven & i Holdings says it has received a buyout proposal from a company linked to the founder of its Ito-Yokado supermarket chain. (NHK)

Convenience Stores to Start Selling Over-the-Counter Drugs

Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has announced plans to allow the sale of over-the-counter drugs at convenience stores without on-site pharmacists.

Japan Publishing Giant Penalized for Cutting Freelancer Fees

Japan's Fair Trade Commission has issued a recommendation to publishing giant KADOKAWA and its subsidiary, citing violations of the Subcontract Act over 'unjust price cutting' practices involving compensation paid to freelance writers and photographers.

Japan Looks to Limit Continuous Work

Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare's advisory panel has outlined a proposal for amending the law to prohibit working more than 14 consecutive days. Under the current system, workers can technically work up to 48 days in a row through a system known as 'four-day-off-per-four-weeks,' while labor agreements also allow for holiday work, meaning there are no effective restrictions on consecutive workdays.

Fender Teams Up with Hello Kitty for Special Guitar Line

Renowned guitar brand Fender has partnered with the beloved character Hello Kitty in a new collaboration.