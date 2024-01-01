Uber Eats Starts Nighttime Robot Deliveries in Osaka

OSAKA, Nov 15 (News On Japan) - Uber Eats, a major online delivery service, announced on the 13th that it will begin robotic deliveries in select areas of Osaka starting on October 14th. This service, utilizing AI-driven autonomous robots, aims to address the ongoing delivery labor shortage.

According to Uber Eats, the robots operate at a maximum speed of 5.4 km/h, detecting objects with onboard cameras and stopping automatically as needed. They are also equipped with a function that halts at pedestrian crossings, allowing operators to remotely check signals before proceeding.

When placing an order, customers can choose between robot or human delivery if a robot is available. Delivery costs remain the same for both options. However, since robots cannot enter buildings, customers must collect their orders outside, and tipping the robot is not possible.

In the logistics sector, labor shortages for “last-mile” delivery, where goods are brought directly to consumers, have become a pressing social issue. To help address this, Japan amended its Road Traffic Law in April of last year, allowing delivery robots to operate on public roads.

This Osaka deployment marks Uber Eats' second nationwide use of delivery robots, following Tokyo’s pilot. For now, the robots will deliver products from five stores around Osaka Station, with plans for gradual expansion.

Notably, the Osaka launch includes Japan’s first-ever authorization for nighttime robot deliveries. Uber Eats noted a growing demand for nighttime deliveries in Osaka, with year-on-year increases in order volumes during evening hours.

In its Tokyo trials, Uber Eats has reported no incidents to date. In case of future accidents, dedicated operators will immediately notify emergency services and have staff on standby to provide assistance at the scene. Uber Eats also confirmed that personal and property damage insurance would cover any incidents.

At a press conference held in Osaka on October 13th, Shintaro Nakagawa, the representative of Uber Eats Japan, stated, “We are hopeful for a future where robots can support delivery needs in areas with low population density. Implementing robots isn’t an overnight solution, but with issues like the ‘2024 Problem’ and population decline becoming societal concerns, we aim to expand this approach to include supermarkets and retail outlets, enhancing the delivery network amid the labor shortage."

Source: YOMIURI