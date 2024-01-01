Resona Bank Opens New Cashless Branch

TOKYO, Nov 17 (News On Japan) - Resona Bank has launched a new branch concept that operates without counters handling cash.

At this branch, employees do not deal with cash transactions.

Private booths are available for consultations on account openings and asset management.

Located within a commercial facility, the branch aims to increase customer interaction, offer asset management advice, and boost profitability.

Resona Bank plans to open an additional 10 such branches by September next year.

Source: ANN