Audrey Tang Guides Japanese Startups on AI Utilization

TOKYO, Nov 18 (News On Japan) - Audrey Tang, the former Digital Minister of Taiwan, provided guidance to Japanese startup companies.

Tang stated, “That’s a great question. I believe it stems from differences in understanding AI’s role in society,” when asked about the combination of traditional strategies and AI intelligence.

On November 17th, Tang was invited to Tokyo, where she offered personalized advice and guidance to three startups, including an AI-related company based in Tsukuba City, Ibaraki Prefecture.

For 30 minutes, the three companies received Tang’s insights on approaches to utilizing artificial intelligence (AI).

Shingo Otobe, President of LIGHTz, remarked, “It was inspiring. We aim to create a business that integrates not only technical aspects but also cultural perspectives.”

Tokyo plans to continue supporting startups by inviting top-level executives and entrepreneurs to provide free guidance in the future.

