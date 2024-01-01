Japan, Canada to Establish Economic '2+2' Framework for EV Cooperation

TOKYO, Nov 20 (News On Japan) - Prime Minister Ishiba, attending the G20 summit in Brazil, held talks on November 18th with UK Prime Minister Starmer, where they agreed to establish an economic "2+2" framework involving foreign and economic ministers.

Japan's decision to set up an economic "2+2" framework marks the second such agreement following the United States. This initiative aims to strengthen cooperation in light of protectionist policies advocated by former President Trump, such as imposing tariffs ranging from 10% to 20% on imports to the U.S. If implemented, these measures are expected to significantly impact not only Japan and the UK but also the global economy.

To prepare for such developments, Japan and the UK intend to collaborate closely. Separately, Prime Minister Ishiba met with Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau and agreed to advance cooperation on electric vehicles (EVs) and related technologies.

Additionally, Ishiba confirmed with other G7 leaders the importance of maintaining tight cooperation in addressing challenges posed by North Korea and China. On November 19th, Ishiba is scheduled to hold a press conference in Brazil to discuss the outcomes of his overseas visits.

