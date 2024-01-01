Akie Abe Visits Trump’s Florida Home for Private Dinner

MIAMI, Dec 16 (News On Japan) - Akie Abe, the wife of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, arrived at Miami International Airport to attend a private dinner hosted by former U.S. President Donald Trump.

On the morning of December 15th Japan time, Akie Abe arrived at Miami International Airport in Florida. She waved with a smile and entered a car without responding to questions from FNN.

According to CNN, Trump is set to host a private dinner with Akie Abe at his Florida residence on December 15th. Melania Trump is also expected to join the dinner.

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had established a close relationship with Trump, being one of the first foreign leaders to meet him in the U.S. after his 2016 election victory and playing golf together after Trump took office.

Amid uncertainty over when Prime Minister Ishiba will meet with Trump, Akie Abe's meeting has drawn significant attention.

Source: FNN