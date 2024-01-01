Japan-Korea High-Speed Ferry Faces Ax

FUKUOKA, Dec 16 (News On Japan) - JR Kyushu High-Speed Ferry is planning to withdraw from the Japan-Korea high-speed ferry business following the revelation that it concealed water leakage incidents while operating the high-speed ferry 'Queen Beetle,' which runs between Hakata and Busan, South Korea.

On December 13th, JR Kyushu announced that resuming operations would be difficult.

Speaking to Kyodo News in Fukuoka City on the same day, JR Kyushu President Yoji Furumiya stated, "Implementing robust countermeasures for the vessel's structural issues is challenging. While we are still aiming to resume operations at this point, it might not be possible."

Source: Kyodo