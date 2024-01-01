News On Japan
Politics

Japan, UK, Italy Announce New Company for Fighter Jet Program

TOKYO, Dec 16 (News On Japan) - On December 13th, it was announced that a new joint venture will be established to advance the collaborative development of the next-generation fighter jet involving Japan, the United Kingdom, and Italy.

The joint venture will be formed by three companies: Japan Aircraft Industries Promotion, supported by investments from Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and others; the UK’s BAE Systems; and Italy’s Leonardo.

Last week, the three nations launched an international organization, GIGO, to oversee the joint development of the next-generation fighter jet. The newly established joint venture will handle the aircraft's design, development, and delivery.

Source: テレ東BIZ

