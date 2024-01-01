High School Students Produce Weddings in Unique Project 'Yacchae Bridal'

Nagano, Dec 18 (News On Japan) - A wedding project led by high school students is gaining attention. Named Yacchae Bridal, this initiative involves third-year high school students planning and producing weddings as part of their coursework.

With support and practical advice from local bridal industry professionals, the students take charge of organizing every aspect of the event, from recruiting couples to planning the ceremony. The students are divided into teams responsible for emceeing, hair and makeup, photography, and event coordination.

On the wedding day, the students executed their roles with precision and dedication. From hosting the reception and completing the wedding cake to photographing special moments, they worked tirelessly to support the bride and groom, creating a heartwarming and celebratory atmosphere.

This particular wedding also featured creative ideas such as a Kids’ Ceremony, where candy bouquets replaced traditional flower tosses, allowing children to participate in the celebration. Additionally, the JK Nursery Team—a group of high school girls—helped care for children during the event, giving adults time to relax and enjoy conversations.

One participating student reflected, “I learned the importance of putting myself in someone else’s shoes. I hope to apply this experience to my future career.” The project not only provides a valuable learning experience for the students but also creates unforgettable memories for the couples.

Source: TBS