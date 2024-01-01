News On Japan
Shared Protestant Faith Could Link Ishiba and Trump in Upcoming Talks

TOKYO, Dec 23 (News On Japan) - Prime Minister Ishiba attended a Christmas service on the morning of December 22nd at a Protestant church in Tokyo. As discussions are underway to arrange a meeting with U.S. President-elect Trump next month, their shared Protestant background may serve as a point of connection.

The church Ishiba visited has a history of over 130 years and is located in Tokyo.

This marks the first time Ishiba has visited this church since taking office as prime minister.

Ishiba was baptized at a Protestant church at the age of 18.

Trump has also previously stated that he is a Presbyterian, a branch of Protestantism. Their shared faith could potentially become one of the topics of discussion during their first meeting, which is being planned for mid-January.

Fujimori Yuki, Pastor at the Fujimicho Church of the United Church of Christ in Japan: “(Q: How was Prime Minister Ishiba’s demeanor?) He participated as an ordinary worshipper, sitting quietly in the back. He has attended services several times for Christmas and Easter.”

Source: ANN

