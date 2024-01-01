Ishiba Aims to Revitalize Japan with Regional Revamp

TOKYO, Jan 07 (News On Japan) - Prime Minister Ishiba has positioned regional revitalization as the "Reiwa-era National Transformation" in his New Year's address, outlining plans to curb Tokyo’s overconcentration by promoting the relocation of central government agencies to regional areas.

Ishiba stated, "We will advance the Reiwa-era National Transformation. For that purpose, if I may say so, the government must take the lead."

He emphasized the government's strong commitment to relocating agencies, including the proposed new Disaster Management Agency.

In addition, Ishiba revealed plans to introduce a new system to support young civil servants working across two locations—Tokyo and regional areas—as a means to create new flows of people.

The Prime Minister also announced policies aimed at encouraging startups to establish businesses in regional areas and supporting large corporations in relocating their headquarters functions outside of Tokyo.

Furthermore, Ishiba called for bipartisan discussions on pension system reform, stressing that "reaching a consensus on the pension system is a shared responsibility beyond party lines."

Source: ANN