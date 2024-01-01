News On Japan
Politics

Ishiba Aims to Revitalize Japan with Regional Revamp

TOKYO, Jan 07 (News On Japan) - Prime Minister Ishiba has positioned regional revitalization as the "Reiwa-era National Transformation" in his New Year's address, outlining plans to curb Tokyo’s overconcentration by promoting the relocation of central government agencies to regional areas.

Ishiba stated, "We will advance the Reiwa-era National Transformation. For that purpose, if I may say so, the government must take the lead."

He emphasized the government's strong commitment to relocating agencies, including the proposed new Disaster Management Agency.

In addition, Ishiba revealed plans to introduce a new system to support young civil servants working across two locations—Tokyo and regional areas—as a means to create new flows of people.

The Prime Minister also announced policies aimed at encouraging startups to establish businesses in regional areas and supporting large corporations in relocating their headquarters functions outside of Tokyo.

Furthermore, Ishiba called for bipartisan discussions on pension system reform, stressing that "reaching a consensus on the pension system is a shared responsibility beyond party lines."

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Ishiba Aims to Revitalize Japan with Regional Revamp

Prime Minister Ishiba has positioned regional revitalization as the "Reiwa-era National Transformation" in his New Year's address, outlining plans to curb Tokyo’s overconcentration by promoting the relocation of central government agencies to regional areas.

Matsuyama Hideki clinches 11th career victory in PGA Tour opener

Japanese golfer Matsuyama Hideki clinched his 11th career PGA Tour victory at the season-opening event on Sunday in the US state of Hawaii. Matsuyama finished with a PGA Tour record total of 35-under par.

Man Arrested for Vandalizing Imperial Palace Restroom

A 46-year-old man arrested for vandalizing a restroom inside the Imperial Palace during the New Year's public greeting has been sent to prosecutors, with further investigations underway into graffiti found on a nearby manhole.

Record Price of 207 Million Yen for Oma Tuna

At the first tuna auction of the year held at Tokyo’s Toyosu Market, a bluefin tuna from Oma, Aomori Prefecture, was sold for 207 million yen, the second-highest price in history.

Two Elderly Men Die After Choking on Mochi

During the New Year's holidays from January 1st to 3rd, two elderly men in Tokyo lost their lives after choking on mochi, according to the Tokyo Fire Department, which has issued a warning urging caution when consuming the traditional rice cake.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Politics NEWS

Ishiba to Move Into Official Residence Amid Ghost Rumors

Prime Minister Ishiba, who plans to move into the official residence as early as December 28th, addressed rumors that the residence is haunted, stating, "I'm from the Oba-Q generation, so I'm not afraid."

Japan’s push for a dual-use defence startup ecosystem

Japan is revolutionising its defence innovation by creating a dual-use startup ecosystem that integrates civilian technologies into defence research. (East Asia Forum)

New Visa Rules Expected to Enhance Japan-China Relations

Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced a decision to ease visa requirements for Chinese nationals visiting Japan.

Japan to remain 3rd largest financial contributor to UN in 2025-27

Japan is set to shoulder over 6.9 percent of the total financial contributions by member countries to support the United Nations from 2025 to 2027. It remains the third largest contributor following the United States and China, with the latter's share rising to almost on par with the US. (NHK)

Shared Protestant Faith Could Link Ishiba and Trump in Upcoming Talks

Prime Minister Ishiba attended a Christmas service on Sunday morning, December 22, at a Protestant church in Tokyo. As discussions are underway to arrange a meeting with U.S. President-elect Trump next month, their shared Protestant background may serve as a point of connection.

Tsubasa Party Leader Released on Bail, Denies Election Obstruction Charges

The Tokyo District Court has granted bail to Atsuhiko Kurokawa, the leader of 'Tsubasa Party,' and other party members, including Secretary-General Ryosuke Nemoto.

Sea Shepherd Founder Released After Denmark Rejects Extradition to Japan

Paul Watson, founder of the anti-whaling group Sea Shepherd, who had been detained in Greenland, a Danish territory, has been released after Danish authorities rejected Japan's extradition request.

Hyogo Governor Saito Under Criminal Investigation

A criminal complaint against Hyogo Governor Saito and a PR firm representative over alleged violations of the Public Offices Election Act has been accepted by investigative authorities, it was revealed.