Mathematics Genius to Revolutionize Chemistry with Predictive Model

TOKYO, Jan 09 (News On Japan) - In an in-depth interview with Kenjiro Kimura, a mathematics genius and professor at Kobe University, a mathematics genius and professor at Kobe University, uses mathematics to explain the principles behind chemical reactions, which have traditionally relied on empirical rules. The interview delved into what the future might hold if his research succeeds and what Kimura aims to achieve.

Kimura shared that the response since the previous broadcast has been overwhelming, with inquiries from around 500 companies across Japan, the United States, India, and China. Numerous projects are now underway, focusing on various fields. Battery-related issues dominate the inquiries, with companies seeking solutions to identify ignition points and prevent explosions. Additionally, there has been significant interest from organizations involved in ancient ruins exploration, asking for assistance in locating archaeological sites and burial mounds.

The research has also attracted attention from sectors such as museums, railways, theme parks, and law enforcement. Kimura recently conducted a demonstration at a basketball game attended by thousands of spectators. Hospitals worldwide, including those in Hawaii and Tahiti, have shown interest, possibly for applications related to medical tourism. Kimura noted that the growing attention has led to an increase in collaborative opportunities.

Regarding upcoming projects, Kimura mentioned that his team is in the final stages of work on predicting chemical reactions mathematically. Current approaches in chemistry remain largely empirical, relying on observed outcomes rather than theoretical explanations. Kimura aims to establish a theoretical framework that can accurately predict reactions. He explained that while the combination of hydrogen and oxygen to produce water is a well-known reaction, current theories cannot fully explain it. His goal is to provide a mathematical basis for such chemical processes, potentially transforming the field of chemistry.

Source: テレ東BIZ