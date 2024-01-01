1 Ranked HS Tennis Player - Japanese Girl School Life

Jan 12 (Japanese Food Craftsman) - I played in the Junior Australian Open!
A female student wielded a hammer on Hosei University's campus in Tokyo, injuring eight students.
This year marks 80 years since the end of the Pacific War. As the number of people who experienced the war dwindles, efforts have begun to preserve the remnants of the Tokyo air raids, which claimed the lives of 100,000 people.
A legendary creature has appeared atop a mountain in Ehime Prefecture. What is its true identity?
Kyoto City’s accommodation tax, introduced in 2018, is likely to see an increase, with the maximum rate potentially rising to 10,000 yen.
The New York Times has released its list of "52 Places to Go in 2025," selecting Toyama and Osaka among the featured locations.
Japanese golfer Matsuyama Hideki clinched his 11th career PGA Tour victory at the season-opening event on Sunday in the US state of Hawaii. Matsuyama finished with a PGA Tour record total of 35-under par.
In the boys’ final, Fukuoka Daigaku Ohori, last year’s runner-up, dominated the game with captain Yukawa Yuto and 2.06-meter-tall Watanabe Reon leading the scoring efforts.
Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani and his wife, Mamiko Tanaka, are expecting their first child, the player announced Saturday. (CBS)
The concentration and commitment are two of the most valued aspects of NRL players. However, there is more to them than meets the eye – their superstitions and pre-match rituals.
Shinya Wada, a visually impaired world-class para-athlete in track and field, and his guide runner, Takumi Hasebe, strive for the pinnacle of global competition. Their partnership exemplifies trust and communication as essential elements in overcoming challenges.
Konishiki, a former sumo wrestler and current television personality, held a press conference at a hospital in Kamakura, Kanagawa Prefecture, on December 23rd, revealing that he had been suffering from kidney failure.
The "Beach Sprint," a 50-meter race on sandy beaches featuring sprinters and lifeguards, made its debut in Japan at Yuigahama Beach in Kamakura, Kanagawa Prefecture. Approximately 100 participants, including elementary and junior high school students, took part in the event.
I've been wanting to trail run on the Kumano Kodo for the longest time so to finally get to do it was such a delight! This was one of my favourite trips we made in the whole year and I can't believe the kinds of places we got to see. Maybe one day I'll be back to try the other routes... (Currently Hannah)