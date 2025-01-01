News On Japan
Ohtani Clinches Fourth National League MVP

LOS ANGELES, Nov 15 (News On Japan) - Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani was named the National League’s Most Valuable Player on November 13th (local time), marking his fourth career MVP award and his third consecutive year receiving the honor, including his previous selections in the American League.

In Tokyo’s Yurakucho district on November 14th, newspapers issued special editions announcing Ohtani’s achievement, with extra editions handed out to passersby eager to celebrate the latest milestone in his illustrious career.

Source: Kyodo

JAL Cabin Crew Get OK to Wear Sneakers

Japan Airlines (JAL) has introduced a new policy starting November 13th allowing its cabin crew and ground staff who serve customers at airports to wear sneakers during work hours.

Ski Season Opens in Western Japan

The ski season has officially begun in western Japan, with Grand Snow Okuibuki in Maibara City, Shiga Prefecture, becoming the first resort in the region to open on November 14th.

China Advises Against Travel to Japan

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a travel advisory on November 14th, urging Chinese citizens to avoid visiting Japan for the time being, citing “serious safety risks” to Chinese nationals following Prime Minister Takaichi’s remarks on a potential Taiwan contingency.

Fujii Becomes Youngest Lifetime Triple Crown Holder in Shogi History

Shogi champion Sota Fujii, who defended his title in the prestigious Ryuo Tournament, expressed his joy on November 11th after becoming the youngest player in history to qualify for the lifetime title of "Eisei Ryuo" (Lifetime Ryuo).

Japan Plans to Triple Departure Tax to 3,000 Yen

Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) policy committee has drafted a resolution calling on the government to raise the “departure tax” to secure funds for overtourism countermeasures. The proposal seeks to increase the current 1,000 yen per-person levy to 3,000 yen, and to set the rate at 5,000 yen for travelers using business class or higher.

World Tournament! Competitive Karuta Teams from 10 Countries Clash

The world tournament for competitive karuta is under way at Omi Jingu in Otsu City, Shiga Prefecture, a site widely known as the spiritual home of the game.

World Rally Championship Starts in Toyota City, Aichi

The World Rally Championship (WRC), one of the world's premier motorsport events held on public roads with drivers competing for the fastest combined times over multiple stages, is ready to roar in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture.

Pitcher Shinya Matsuyama Talks Mound Mindset

Shinya Matsuyama recorded 46 saves this season, tying the league record, with an earned run average of 1.54. In his first year as a closer, he made an immediate impact.

Kokoku High School Soccer Players Caught Drinking After Osaka Victory

Kokoku High School in Osaka has confirmed that several members of its soccer team, which recently won the Osaka tournament of the National High School Soccer Championship, were found to have consumed alcohol.

Tennis in Japan is Gaining Momentum: New Era After Naomi Osaka

The success of Naomi Osaka and Kei Nishikori has prompted the global tennis community to recognise Japan as a cradle of talent.

Cost of Asian Games in Nagoya to Triple

The cost of hosting the 2026 Asian and Asian Para Games, to be held mainly in Nagoya, is expected to exceed three times the original estimate, according to officials familiar with the matter.