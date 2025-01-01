Ohtani Clinches Fourth National League MVP

LOS ANGELES, Nov 15 (News On Japan) - Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani was named the National League’s Most Valuable Player on November 13th (local time), marking his fourth career MVP award and his third consecutive year receiving the honor, including his previous selections in the American League.
In Tokyo’s Yurakucho district on November 14th, newspapers issued special editions announcing Ohtani’s achievement, with extra editions handed out to passersby eager to celebrate the latest milestone in his illustrious career.
Source: Kyodo