Japan Ranks 92nd in English Proficiency Despite Tourism Boom

TOKYO, Jan 16 (News On Japan) - A global language proficiency study ranked Japan 92nd out of 116 countries and regions, raising concerns about whether Japan needs to improve its English communication skills, especially as it continues to draw international attention.

On January 15th, the Japan Tourism Agency reported that foreign visitor numbers in 2024 reached an all-time high of approximately 36.9 million.

Interviews with individuals who frequently engage with foreign tourists revealed various ways to improve English proficiency. In Asakusa, rickshaw puller Suzuki shared how he learned English after starting his job, emphasizing active communication with tourists. Meanwhile, Nakata from the izakaya ‘Zauo Meguro’ explained that his fluency came from his interest in hip-hop, foreign movies, and games, noting that consistent practice helped him improve.

Special anchor Patrick Harlan pointed out that Japanese people tend to aim for perfection in English, which may hinder their progress. He advised focusing on speaking without worrying about mistakes. An English teacher, Perry Many, added that the current education system in Japan prioritizes reading and grammar over practical communication, resulting in limited speaking skills.

Children attending an English school offered advice on daily learning habits, suggesting that regular, manageable practice can gradually improve English fluency. To enhance tourism and better serve international visitors, starting with simple conversational skills, such as giving directions, may be an effective step forward.

Source: FNN