Aomori, Jan 21 (News On Japan) - Yuriko Sakurada, 57, a former deputy speaker of Towada's city council, has become Aomori Prefecture's first female mayor.

Competing against four other independent candidates, she secured her first win in the Towada mayoral election. Sakurada campaigned on policies like free childcare and improved road infrastructure. She expressed hope for a society where gender is not overly emphasized, stating, "I am a person before I am a woman."

Source: ANN