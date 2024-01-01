News On Japan
Politics

Review of Single-Member District System in Focus

TOKYO, Jan 29 (News On Japan) - The first meeting of a bipartisan council to discuss Japan's electoral system was held on January 29th at around 11 a.m., with a review of the single-member district system emerging as a key issue.

The House of Representatives' Electoral System Council was established in December 2024, bringing together all ruling and opposition parties.

The current single-member district system has been in place for about 30 years, but concerns have been raised that it only allows the top candidate to win, leaving minority opinions unrepresented. Critics also argue that it strengthens the power of party leadership, limiting opportunities for diverse political talent to emerge.

Prime Minister Ishiba has expressed support for electoral reform, stating that a nonpartisan review is essential.

The agenda also includes issues such as the reduction of rural electoral districts due to seat redistribution. However, discussions are expected to be challenging.

Source: FNN

