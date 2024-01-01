News On Japan
Business

Can Higher Interest Rates Ease Household Finances?

TOKYO, Jan 31 (News On Japan) - Banks are engaged in an intense battle to attract deposits, pushing interest rates higher. While savings account holders may benefit from increased interest earnings, rising rates also mean heavier mortgage burdens and potential rent hikes.

Caster Kumazaki: Major banks such as Mitsubishi UFJ, Mizuho, and Sumitomo Mitsui will raise their ordinary deposit rates to 0.2% starting in March.

At SBI Shinsei Bank, linking an account with SBI Securities will increase the rate to 0.4%.

AU Jibun Bank offers a maximum of 0.51% for customers who subscribe to designated AU mobile plans and link their accounts with AU PAY.

PayPay Bank offers up to 2.0%, subject to conditions that include holding both yen and US dollar deposits.

Just a year ago, major banks were offering a mere 0.001% on ordinary deposits. To put this in perspective, depositing 1 million yen at 0.001% would earn just 10 yen in interest before tax over a year. At 0.5%, that figure jumps to 5,000 yen.

Economic analyst Keiichi Katani notes, "Interest rates are likely to continue rising. This is an era where individuals need to choose their bank carefully. However, it may be wise to wait a little longer before making a decision."

'Interest Rate Wars Are Here': Analysts Predict Further Increases

Economic Analyst Keiichi Katani: For years, interest rates were close to zero, making bank choice largely irrelevant. But as rates rise, banks are now fiercely competing to attract customers by offering higher deposit interest.

From a consumer perspective, this marks a shift toward greater choice in banking. The Bank of Japan is likely to continue raising rates, meaning further increases are expected. This will push banks to compete even more aggressively, possibly offering rates of 1.5% or even 2.0% on fixed-term deposits.

Given these trends, it may be prudent to wait before committing to a fixed-term deposit.

Caster Horan Chiaki: How long should people wait before making a decision?

Economic Analyst Keiichi Katani: Interest rates will almost certainly keep rising throughout the year. It would be best to observe how banks adjust their rates before locking in a deposit.

Caster Inoue Takahiro: PayPay Bank is offering a bold 2.0%—do you think there’s room for even higher rates?

Economic Analyst Keiichi Katani: PayPay Bank’s offer includes foreign currency deposits, which carry some risk of principal loss. However, as rates rise, more banks may start offering 1.5% or 2.0% on standard fixed-term deposits.

Caster Horan Chiaki: Younger generations have never experienced an era of high interest rates, so banking interest has rarely been a factor in financial planning.

Analyst Tanaka Ulvé-Kyo: Are megabanks still a better option than online banks?

Economic Analyst Keiichi Katani: Previously, there was little difference among banks, but regional and online banks are now aggressively raising rates to compete with megabanks. It’s no longer just about familiarity—comparing interest rates across banks is now crucial.

Caster Inoue: Will major banks struggle if they don’t act fast?

Economic Analyst Keiichi Katani: Frankly, megabanks are feeling the heat. In the past, they could attract deposits effortlessly, but as competition intensifies, they must take proactive steps to retain customers.

'Floating Rates Are Attractive for Now': Mortgage Costs Could Rise Sharply

Caster Kumazaki: Let’s turn to mortgage rates.

According to mortgage comparison site Mogecheck, the average floating mortgage rate stands at 0.45%, while the average fixed rate is 1.86%.

How much could mortgage rates rise?

Economic Analyst Keiichi Katani: With the Bank of Japan’s recent rate hike, we can expect mortgage rates to rise by 0.25% from April.

The BOJ plans to gradually raise rates, meaning we could see sequential increases of 0.25% at a time. However, markets can be unpredictable, and sudden jumps are always possible.

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Tourists Flock to Hokkaido for Lunar New Year

Hokkaido is taking steps to address overtourism issues as large numbers of foreign visitors arrive during the Lunar New Year holiday.

Mahoroba Hydrogen Fuel Cell Ship Debuts, Connecting Central Osaka and Expo Site in 60 Minutes

The hydrogen fuel cell ship "Mahoroba," designed to connect central Osaka with the Expo venue in Yumeshima in approximately 60 minutes, was unveiled to the media ahead of its commercial launch during the Expo period.

Two Sinkholes Merge Into One as Yashio Road Collapse Worsens

A road collapse in Yashio, Saitama Prefecture, has now entered its third day, approaching the 50-hour mark since the incident first occurred. A secondary collapse in the early hours has caused two separate holes to merge into one large sinkhole, complicating ongoing rescue efforts.

Japanese Clinics Gaining Popularity Among Travelers

From sudden severe pain during a gourmet-filled trip to chronic illness attacks that medication cannot treat, what kinds of symptoms bring foreign tourists to clinics?

Public Smoking Ban Across Osaka, Violators Fined 1,000 Yen

Starting January 27, Osaka City has implemented a citywide ban on smoking in public areas, including heated tobacco products, as part of preparations for the Osaka-Kansai Expo set to open in April.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

Manga-based movies dominate 2024 box office in Japan

Manga-based movies were big hits in Japan last year. They took the top three spots, helping Japanese films see record box-office proceeds. (NHK)

Can Higher Interest Rates Ease Household Finances?

Banks are engaged in an intense battle to attract deposits, pushing interest rates higher. While savings account holders may benefit from increased interest earnings, rising rates also mean heavier mortgage burdens and potential rent hikes.

Fuji TV Crisis Deepens

Fuji TV held a press conference on January 27 at 4 p.m. to address allegations reported in the media that an employee was involved in a dispute between TV personality Nakai and a woman. Fuji TV explained that investigating Nakai at this stage might negatively impact the woman’s mental health and risk further harm if Nakai attempted to contact her.

Fuji TV executives resign amid scandal

Leaders of Fuji Television announced their resignations on Monday amid growing pressure on the Japanese broadcaster over a major scandal involving a TV personality. (NHK)

Proxtrend レビュー

金融市場の世界では、取引の人気が高まっており、取引へのアクセスを提供するプラットフォームはトレーダーの成功に重要な役割を果たしている。

Tesla, BYD to launch electric SUVs in Japan

The world's two largest electric vehicle makers want to make bigger inroads into Japan's struggling EV market. America's Tesla and China's BYD both have plans to roll out new SUVs in April. (NHK)

BOJ Raises Policy Rate to 0.5%

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) has decided to raise its policy interest rate from an annualized 0.25 percent to 0.5 percent. This marks the first rate hike in six months and appears aimed at correcting the historically weak yen.

Farmers Voice Concerns Over New Agricultural Law

Japan is facing significant challenges in its food supply chain as new laws and rising prices create widespread concern among farmers and consumers. The recently introduced Food Supply Crisis Management Law, set to take effect on April 1, will prohibit farmers from leasing unused farmland, with severe penalties for violations.