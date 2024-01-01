News On Japan
Web3

'AI Buddha' Developed by Kyoto University Introduced in Bhutan

TOKYO, Feb 04 (News On Japan) - Bhutan has introduced an artificial intelligence system called 'AI Buddha,' developed by Kyoto University and other institutions, to provide life advice and guidance based on Buddhist scriptures.

The AI system, named 'Buddha Bot Plus,' is designed to simulate a dialogue with the Buddha, offering responses in simple terms to various personal and societal questions.

On February 3rd, a Bhutanese monk attended a press conference at Kyoto University to announce the country's adoption of the AI tool. Bhutan, where over 70% of the population practices Buddhism, decided to introduce the system out of concern that younger generations are losing interest in Buddhist teachings. Initially, the AI will be tested in national temples before being refined and expanded.

A journalist tested the system by posing a question: "I'm aware that drinking too much alcohol is bad, but I keep doing it." After a few seconds, the AI generated a response: "Avoiding harmful actions, practicing moderation in drinking, and striving for good deeds lead to ultimate happiness." The AI has studied Buddhist scriptures and is capable of responding to a wide range of questions, from personal dilemmas to broader social issues.

Seiji Kumagai, a professor at Kyoto University's Institute for the Future of Human Society, emphasized the accessibility that AI provides, stating, "Access to Buddhist teachings is no longer limited to monks. AI can provide an easier way for people to engage with these teachings." Looking ahead, Kyoto University aims to expand the AI’s capabilities to analyze economic data and offer business advice, with the long-term goal of introducing it in Japan as well.

Source: MBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Residents on Edge as Monkey Attacks Increase in Tokushima

A series of monkey attacks on residents have been reported in Tokushima City since January, with cases involving elementary and junior high school students prompting heightened police patrols.

Softbank Unveils 'Crystal' in Partnership With OpenAI

SoftBank Group Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman have launched a new AI services company in Japan, aiming to drive innovation in enterprise AI. At the unveiling, Son introduced the company’s first service, "Crystal," which he described as a revolutionary AI solution that will transform business operations.

New Russian Structures Appear on Disputed Northern Islands

Russia has expanded its facilities on Suisho Island in the Habomai group of the Northern Territories, which it continues to occupy illegally.

Why Are Foreign Criminals Targeting Japan?

Crimes committed by foreign visitors to Japan are on the rise, in particular, a growing trend of short-term visitors who commit crimes and immediately flee to their home countries, a pattern referred to as 'hit-and-run' crimes. Why is Japan being targeted?

Japan's H3 Rocket Successfully Lifts Off Carrying 'Michibiki 6' Satellite

The H3 Rocket No. 5 was launched at around 5:30 p.m. on February 2nd from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture. The rocket carries the government’s 'Michibiki 6' satellite, known as the Japanese version of GPS.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Web3 NEWS

'AI Buddha' Developed by Kyoto University Introduced in Bhutan

Bhutan has introduced an artificial intelligence system called 'AI Buddha,' developed by Kyoto University and other institutions, to provide life advice and guidance based on Buddhist scriptures.

China's AI Breakthrough Sparks Deepseek Shock

China’s AI industry has caused a stir with the emergence of Deepseek, a groundbreaking artificial intelligence model that has drawn comparisons to the world's leading AI systems.

Can AI Make Government More Efficient? Tokyo’s Experiment Begins

Have you ever felt frustrated that your voice is not reflected in local government decisions? Bureaucratic processes often seem slow and inefficient. In Tokyo, a new initiative aims to change that with artificial intelligence.

DeepSeek and Japan’s Role in the Global AI Race

The global AI landscape is witnessing rapid advancements, with nations and tech companies vying for leadership. Among the recent breakthroughs is DeepSeek, an AI model developed by a Chinese firm, which has garnered widespread attention in early 2025.

AI Revolution: Latest Innovations and Applications

Here are nine noteworthy updates in the world of generative AI.

AI-Powered Fitting Mirrors and 3D Avatars: Transforming Retail Experiences with New Technologies

This year, "NRF Retail’s Big Show," a prominent event in the U.S. retail industry, took place in New York. Known as one of the world's largest retail trade expos, the event attracted over 1,000 companies from various countries and drew 40,000 attendees.

最新のオンラインエンターテインメント

今世紀に入ってインターネットが人々の生活にすっかり定着したことにより、あらゆる娯楽がオンラインで楽しめるようになりました。

The Impact of President-elect Donald Trump's Pro-Crypto Stance on the Market

Donald Trump has changed from a skeptic to a cryptocurrency champion by sparking excitement across financial markets. His pro-crypto stance during the 2024 presidential campaign, including promises to create a national Bitcoin reserve and reduce government control, electrified investors.