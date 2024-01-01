'AI Buddha' Developed by Kyoto University Introduced in Bhutan

TOKYO, Feb 04 (News On Japan) - Bhutan has introduced an artificial intelligence system called 'AI Buddha,' developed by Kyoto University and other institutions, to provide life advice and guidance based on Buddhist scriptures.

The AI system, named 'Buddha Bot Plus,' is designed to simulate a dialogue with the Buddha, offering responses in simple terms to various personal and societal questions.

On February 3rd, a Bhutanese monk attended a press conference at Kyoto University to announce the country's adoption of the AI tool. Bhutan, where over 70% of the population practices Buddhism, decided to introduce the system out of concern that younger generations are losing interest in Buddhist teachings. Initially, the AI will be tested in national temples before being refined and expanded.

A journalist tested the system by posing a question: "I'm aware that drinking too much alcohol is bad, but I keep doing it." After a few seconds, the AI generated a response: "Avoiding harmful actions, practicing moderation in drinking, and striving for good deeds lead to ultimate happiness." The AI has studied Buddhist scriptures and is capable of responding to a wide range of questions, from personal dilemmas to broader social issues.

Seiji Kumagai, a professor at Kyoto University's Institute for the Future of Human Society, emphasized the accessibility that AI provides, stating, "Access to Buddhist teachings is no longer limited to monks. AI can provide an easier way for people to engage with these teachings." Looking ahead, Kyoto University aims to expand the AI’s capabilities to analyze economic data and offer business advice, with the long-term goal of introducing it in Japan as well.

Source: MBS