USJ Expands Hiring, Targeting Middle-Aged and Senior Workers

OSAKA, Feb 04 (News On Japan) - Universal Studios Japan (USJ), a major theme park in Osaka, continues to draw large crowds from both Japan and abroad. Behind the scenes, thousands of employees keep the park running smoothly.

"We have about 13,000 part-time crew members working at USJ," said Takayuki Okawara from the park’s human resources department. "We still need more hires."

While the majority of USJ’s workforce consists of young employees in their 20s, the park has faced challenges with student staff leaving during the spring graduation season. To address this, USJ has increasingly turned to hiring middle-aged and senior workers in their 40s and older.

"There has long been a perception that theme parks are for young workers, so we’ve struggled to attract middle-aged and senior applicants," Okawara said. "However, these workers are valuable because they can work on weekdays, including weekends, and provide stable, long-term employment."

On February 3rd, USJ held a job information session at a Hello Work job center, where many middle-aged and senior job seekers gather. This approach allows the park to connect directly with its target applicants.

"I think this is a great opportunity," said a man in his 60s. "I’m considering applying."

"I think working with younger people and seeing different perspectives could be an interesting experience," said a man in his 70s.

USJ offers around 20 different job roles across various age groups, with a hiring process that allows new employees to start working within two weeks of their interview.

"We plan to continue hiring middle-aged and senior workers," Okawara said. "With the Osaka-Kansai Expo approaching, securing skilled employees is essential for maintaining high-quality guest services."

Source: MBS