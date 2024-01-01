News On Japan
Business

USJ Expands Hiring, Targeting Middle-Aged and Senior Workers

OSAKA, Feb 04 (News On Japan) - Universal Studios Japan (USJ), a major theme park in Osaka, continues to draw large crowds from both Japan and abroad. Behind the scenes, thousands of employees keep the park running smoothly.

"We have about 13,000 part-time crew members working at USJ," said Takayuki Okawara from the park’s human resources department. "We still need more hires."

While the majority of USJ’s workforce consists of young employees in their 20s, the park has faced challenges with student staff leaving during the spring graduation season. To address this, USJ has increasingly turned to hiring middle-aged and senior workers in their 40s and older.

"There has long been a perception that theme parks are for young workers, so we’ve struggled to attract middle-aged and senior applicants," Okawara said. "However, these workers are valuable because they can work on weekdays, including weekends, and provide stable, long-term employment."

On February 3rd, USJ held a job information session at a Hello Work job center, where many middle-aged and senior job seekers gather. This approach allows the park to connect directly with its target applicants.

"I think this is a great opportunity," said a man in his 60s. "I’m considering applying."

"I think working with younger people and seeing different perspectives could be an interesting experience," said a man in his 70s.

USJ offers around 20 different job roles across various age groups, with a hiring process that allows new employees to start working within two weeks of their interview.

"We plan to continue hiring middle-aged and senior workers," Okawara said. "With the Osaka-Kansai Expo approaching, securing skilled employees is essential for maintaining high-quality guest services."

Source: MBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Residents on Edge as Monkey Attacks Increase in Tokushima

A series of monkey attacks on residents have been reported in Tokushima City since January, with cases involving elementary and junior high school students prompting heightened police patrols.

Softbank Unveils 'Crystal' in Partnership With OpenAI

SoftBank Group Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman have launched a new AI services company in Japan, aiming to drive innovation in enterprise AI. At the unveiling, Son introduced the company’s first service, "Crystal," which he described as a revolutionary AI solution that will transform business operations.

New Russian Structures Appear on Disputed Northern Islands

Russia has expanded its facilities on Suisho Island in the Habomai group of the Northern Territories, which it continues to occupy illegally.

Why Are Foreign Criminals Targeting Japan?

Crimes committed by foreign visitors to Japan are on the rise, in particular, a growing trend of short-term visitors who commit crimes and immediately flee to their home countries, a pattern referred to as 'hit-and-run' crimes. Why is Japan being targeted?

Japan's H3 Rocket Successfully Lifts Off Carrying 'Michibiki 6' Satellite

The H3 Rocket No. 5 was launched at around 5:30 p.m. on February 2nd from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture. The rocket carries the government’s 'Michibiki 6' satellite, known as the Japanese version of GPS.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

Trump Tariffs Could Deal Heavy Blow to Japanese Auto Parts Makers

The signing of a presidential order imposing a 25% tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico by U.S. President Donald Trump has sent shockwaves through the markets, with the Nikkei Stock Average plunging sharply on February 3rd. Concerns are mounting over the impact on the Tokai region’s auto industry, a key pillar of the local economy.

USJ Expands Hiring, Targeting Middle-Aged and Senior Workers

Universal Studios Japan (USJ), a major theme park in Osaka, continues to draw large crowds from both Japan and abroad. Behind the scenes, thousands of employees keep the park running smoothly.

Large-Scale Solar Panel Project in Nara Canceled

Nara Governor Yamashita has announced the cancellation of a large-scale solar power project in Gojo City, citing the inability to secure local consent. The project, initially proposed as an alternative to a previously planned 2,000-meter runway, was intended to support power supply stability during disasters and include a disaster-response heliport.

Honda and Nissan Delay Integration Until Mid-Feb

Honda and Nissan's negotiations over a potential business integration have hit a roadblock, with concerns that Nissan’s restructuring measures are inadequate.

Manga-based movies dominate 2024 box office in Japan

Manga-based movies were big hits in Japan last year. They took the top three spots, helping Japanese films see record box-office proceeds. (NHK)

Can Higher Interest Rates Ease Household Finances?

Banks are engaged in an intense battle to attract deposits, pushing interest rates higher. While savings account holders may benefit from increased interest earnings, rising rates also mean heavier mortgage burdens and potential rent hikes.

Fuji TV Crisis Deepens

Fuji TV held a press conference on January 27 at 4 p.m. to address allegations reported in the media that an employee was involved in a dispute between TV personality Nakai and a woman. Fuji TV explained that investigating Nakai at this stage might negatively impact the woman’s mental health and risk further harm if Nakai attempted to contact her.

Fuji TV executives resign amid scandal

Leaders of Fuji Television announced their resignations on Monday amid growing pressure on the Japanese broadcaster over a major scandal involving a TV personality. (NHK)