Costco to Hike Membership Fees

TOKYO, Feb 04 (News On Japan) - Costco announced on February 3rd that it will raise the annual cost of its Gold Star membership by 440 yen to 5,280 yen, while the Executive membership, which offers a 2% rebate on purchases, will increase by 660 yen to 10,560 yen, starting May 1st.

The decision has prompted mixed reactions from customers. A shopper who has been a Costco member for ten years said they purchased ground pork and a Mexican salad wrap, describing their shopping experience as akin to visiting a theme park—both enjoyable and cost-saving. They acknowledged the rising costs, saying, “It’s unavoidable.” Another customer from a seven-person household stated that buying in bulk at Costco remains more economical than shopping at regular supermarkets, and the membership fee increase would not deter them from renewing. However, not all customers shared this view. A 15-year-long member pointed out that there are few exclusive benefits for members beyond the discounts, adding that if the annual fee were to rise to 6,000 or 7,000 yen, it might be too high for them.

Costco explained the reasoning behind the increase, stating that membership fees allow the company to provide products and services at the lowest possible prices. The company emphasized that the fee adjustment was necessary to maintain and improve the quality and value of its offerings.

The fee hike at Costco comes amid a broader trend of rising prices for subscription-based services. Many consumers are already dealing with increasing costs for various subscriptions, with some mentioning they are subscribed to services like Amazon Prime, Netflix, Disney+, YouTube Premium, and ABEMA. A survey of more than 4,000 people found that over half had used subscription services, but many admitted they had not considered the cumulative cost. One respondent said they subscribed to services on a case-by-case basis without calculating the total expense but acknowledged that as costs rise while wages stagnate, the financial burden is becoming more noticeable. Another subscriber, who had signed up for DAZN to watch J.League soccer, mentioned that the service had become significantly more expensive, leading them to consider canceling one of their subscriptions after realizing they were spending nearly 10,000 yen per month.

Price increases are affecting more than just groceries. In 2024, Netflix raised its monthly fees by up to 310 yen, while Amazon Prime increased its annual membership fee by 1,000 yen in 2023.

Source: FNN

