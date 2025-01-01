Japan's Real Wages Down 0.2% in 2024, Marking Third Year of Decline

TOKYO, Feb 06 (News On Japan) - Japan’s real wages declined for the third consecutive year in 2024, failing to keep pace with rising prices, according to the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare.

The ministry reported that the inflation-adjusted real wage per worker fell by 0.2% compared to the previous year.

Meanwhile, the average monthly cash earnings, including base salary and overtime pay, reached a preliminary figure of 348,182 yen, marking the fourth consecutive year of increase. Despite this nominal wage growth, the ministry stated that wages have not kept up with inflation.

Source: TBS