Survey Shows More Support for Using Maiden Names at Work

TOKYO, Feb 06 (News On Japan) - A recent Cabinet Office survey on gender equality revealed that 43.3% of respondents who changed their surname after marriage wanted to continue using their maiden name in the workplace. This marks a 4.2-point increase from the previous survey conducted two years ago.

Meanwhile, 55.2% said they did not wish to use their maiden name, a 3.5-point decrease.

The survey did not include questions on the introduction of an optional dual-surname system for married couples.

Source: TBS