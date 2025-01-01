Nagoya’s Sakae District Revitalized with High-Rise Developments

NAGOYA, Feb 06 (News On Japan) - Nagoya’s Sakae district, one of Aichi Prefecture’s major commercial areas, is undergoing extensive redevelopment to create a more vibrant urban space and replace aging buildings.

In 2019, the district’s skyline was dominated by what is now known as Chubu Electric Power MIRAI Tower, formerly the Nagoya TV Tower.

By 2025, the area has seen the rise of several high-rise buildings, including the Chunichi Building and The Landmark Nagoya Sakae.

Previously, redevelopment efforts in Nagoya focused primarily on the area around Nagoya Station. However, Sakae has now been designated as a "Priority Urban Development Area" to accelerate urban revitalization.

The Landmark Nagoya Sakae, a 211-meter skyscraper, benefited from relaxed floor area ratio (FAR) regulations. While the standard FAR for the location is 1,000%, an additional 1,050% was granted due to the building’s high contribution to the area, bringing it to 2,050%.

One of its key features is the inclusion of Conrad Nagoya, a luxury brand of Hilton Hotels. Another major aspect is its direct connection to the underground shopping area, enhancing accessibility and fostering a lively urban atmosphere.

Sakae is also set to welcome a new movie theater for the first time in years. The facility is expected to be completed by March 2026 and will open for business in the summer.

Source: 東海テレビ NEWS ONE