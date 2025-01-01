News On Japan
Students Mock Wedding for LGBTQ+ Couples

NAHA, Feb 07 (News On Japan) - University students in Okinawa have organized a mock wedding themed around LGBTQ+ marriage.

The event took place at the chapel of Okinawa Christian University in Nishihara.

As gender perspectives become increasingly diverse, the mock wedding was designed for LGBTQ+ couples, with two students each taking on the role of a bride.

This initiative was carried out with the support of organizations such as the Okinawa Future Talent Development Lab and Okinawa Watabe Wedding, both involved in fostering talent for the tourism industry. A total of 55 students from the university’s tourism and cultural studies department spent about two months planning, setting up, and managing the event.

Haruna Kuniyoshi, a first-year student in the tourism and cultural studies department at Okinawa Christian University, said: "We created a wedding ceremony that could inspire LGBTQ+ individuals and those who have yet to come out."

Yuta Kawabuki, also a first-year student in the same department, added: "As diversity grows and times change, I believe that two people in love coming together is a beautiful thing, and that should be the norm."

Through organizing the mock wedding, the students reflected on the concept of a marriage ceremony free from gender constraints.

Source: 沖縄ニュースOTV

