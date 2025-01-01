Foxconn Reportedly in Talks with Nissan

TOKYO, Feb 08 (News On Japan) - A senior executive of Taiwan’s electronics manufacturing giant, Hon Hai Precision Industry (Foxconn), reportedly visited Japan last month and met with Nissan officials, according to Taiwanese media reports.

Taiwan's Central News Agency (CNA) reported that on January 29th, Jun Seki, Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) of Foxconn’s electric vehicle division, traveled to Japan to discuss a potential partnership with Nissan executives.

While negotiations between Nissan and Honda on a possible business integration appear to have fallen through, CNA, citing sources, reported that Foxconn engaged with Nissan before a final decision was reached.

According to CNA, Seki had previously approached Nissan last year regarding a potential stake acquisition but was turned down. He was also reported to have engaged in negotiations with Renault, Nissan’s major shareholder and a leading French automaker.

Foxconn, officially known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd., was founded in 1974 in Taiwan by Terry Gou as a manufacturer of plastic components for televisions. The company initially focused on producing electrical connectors before expanding into the broader electronics industry. Its breakthrough came in the 1980s and 1990s, when it secured contracts with major global technology companies, positioning itself as a leading provider of electronic components and assembly services. By the early 2000s, Foxconn had established itself as a key original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and original design manufacturer (ODM) for brands like Apple, HP, Dell, and Sony.

The company's rapid expansion was driven by its cost-efficient, large-scale manufacturing model, with production hubs in China, particularly in Shenzhen, where its largest factory, known as Foxconn City, houses hundreds of thousands of workers. Foxconn became Apple’s primary supplier, assembling iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks, which significantly contributed to its global dominance. However, the company has also faced criticism over labor conditions, particularly in the 2010s, when reports of harsh working environments and employee suicides led to public scrutiny and calls for improved working conditions. In response, Foxconn implemented wage increases, worker benefits, and automation strategies.

In recent years, Foxconn has diversified beyond contract manufacturing, investing heavily in electric vehicles (EVs), artificial intelligence, and semiconductor production. The company has expanded its global footprint, establishing factories in India, Vietnam, the United States, and Mexico, as it seeks to reduce dependence on China amid geopolitical tensions and supply chain shifts. Foxconn’s foray into the EV sector includes partnerships with global automakers and the development of its MIH Open Platform for electric vehicles. Despite challenges, it remains the world's largest electronics contract manufacturer, playing a pivotal role in global technology supply chains.

