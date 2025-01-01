News On Japan
Foxconn Reportedly in Talks with Nissan

TOKYO, Feb 08 (News On Japan) - A senior executive of Taiwan’s electronics manufacturing giant, Hon Hai Precision Industry (Foxconn), reportedly visited Japan last month and met with Nissan officials, according to Taiwanese media reports.

Taiwan's Central News Agency (CNA) reported that on January 29th, Jun Seki, Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) of Foxconn’s electric vehicle division, traveled to Japan to discuss a potential partnership with Nissan executives.

While negotiations between Nissan and Honda on a possible business integration appear to have fallen through, CNA, citing sources, reported that Foxconn engaged with Nissan before a final decision was reached.

According to CNA, Seki had previously approached Nissan last year regarding a potential stake acquisition but was turned down. He was also reported to have engaged in negotiations with Renault, Nissan’s major shareholder and a leading French automaker.

Foxconn, officially known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd., was founded in 1974 in Taiwan by Terry Gou as a manufacturer of plastic components for televisions. The company initially focused on producing electrical connectors before expanding into the broader electronics industry. Its breakthrough came in the 1980s and 1990s, when it secured contracts with major global technology companies, positioning itself as a leading provider of electronic components and assembly services. By the early 2000s, Foxconn had established itself as a key original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and original design manufacturer (ODM) for brands like Apple, HP, Dell, and Sony.

The company's rapid expansion was driven by its cost-efficient, large-scale manufacturing model, with production hubs in China, particularly in Shenzhen, where its largest factory, known as Foxconn City, houses hundreds of thousands of workers. Foxconn became Apple’s primary supplier, assembling iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks, which significantly contributed to its global dominance. However, the company has also faced criticism over labor conditions, particularly in the 2010s, when reports of harsh working environments and employee suicides led to public scrutiny and calls for improved working conditions. In response, Foxconn implemented wage increases, worker benefits, and automation strategies.

In recent years, Foxconn has diversified beyond contract manufacturing, investing heavily in electric vehicles (EVs), artificial intelligence, and semiconductor production. The company has expanded its global footprint, establishing factories in India, Vietnam, the United States, and Mexico, as it seeks to reduce dependence on China amid geopolitical tensions and supply chain shifts. Foxconn’s foray into the EV sector includes partnerships with global automakers and the development of its MIH Open Platform for electric vehicles. Despite challenges, it remains the world's largest electronics contract manufacturer, playing a pivotal role in global technology supply chains.

Source: TBS

POPULAR NEWS

Ishiba Holds First Talks With Trump, Pledges $1 Trillion in US Investment

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba held his first meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington on the morning of the 7th (early on the 8th Japan time). During the talks, Trump pressed for a resolution to the US trade deficit with Japan, warning that tariffs could become an option if trade imbalances persist.

Boat Travel from Kyoto to Expo 2025 to Become a Reality

Boat travel from Kyoto to the Expo 2025 site in Yumeshima will become possible next month as a council promoting Yodogawa river transport announced the opening of a new route from Fushimi.

Experts Warn of Strain on Japan's Healthcare as Medical Costs Rises

The Japanese government is set to raise the cap on high-cost medical expenses starting in August, a decision that has ignited intense debate among politicians, healthcare experts, and the general public.

A Glimpse Into the Future of Food at Osaka-Kansai Expo

Osaka-Kansai Expo will offer visitors a glimpse into the "future of food," with companies unveiling innovative dining experiences set to be featured at the event.

Panasonic to Disband and Split Into Three Companies

Panasonic Holdings has announced plans to dissolve its core subsidiary, Panasonic Corporation, and split it into three separate companies as part of its business restructuring efforts.

MORE Business NEWS

Tokyo's Biggest Redevelopment: Takanawa Gateway City Opening Soon!

Takanawa Gateway City, one of Tokyo’s largest redevelopment projects, is set to open on March 27. While still under construction, many of the barriers have been removed, revealing glimpses of the city’s future landmark.

How To Pick The Best Used Condo in Japan: A Real Estate Expert's Tips

As new condominium prices continue to rise in Japan, homeownership is becoming increasingly challenging for many buyers. As a result, many potential buyers are turning to the used condominium market in search of more affordable options.

Why Nissan and Honda's Alliance Plans Fell Apart

Nissan’s CEO has informed Honda’s president of the company’s decision to terminate merger discussions. Why did the planned alliance between Japan’s second- and third-largest automakers break down?

Nagoya’s Sakae District Revitalized with High-Rise Developments

Nagoya’s Sakae district, one of Aichi Prefecture’s major commercial areas, is undergoing extensive redevelopment to create a more vibrant urban space and replace aging buildings.

Panasonic to Disband and Split Into Three Companies

Panasonic Holdings has announced plans to dissolve its core subsidiary, Panasonic Corporation, and split it into three separate companies as part of its business restructuring efforts.

Japan's Real Wages Down 0.2% in 2024, Marking Third Year of Decline

Japan’s real wages declined for the third consecutive year in 2024, failing to keep pace with rising prices, according to the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare.

Survey Shows More Support for Using Maiden Names at Work

A recent Cabinet Office survey on gender equality revealed that 43.3% of respondents who changed their surname after marriage wanted to continue using their maiden name in the workplace. This marks a 4.2-point increase from the previous survey conducted two years ago.